Marco Rubio Snaps When Told Trump Iran Deal Is Just Obama’s but Worse
Rubio insisted “there’s no one begging” for a deal with Iran.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a major meltdown Tuesday after he was called out for America’s disastrous dealmaking with Iran.
Speaking during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Senator Cory Booker pressed Rubio over allowing Iran to get rich off the flailing U.S. war effort despite attacking President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal for doing the same thing.
The New Jersey Democrat laid out how the U.S. had allowed Iran to sell an estimated $10 billion worth of sanctioned oil to China and then promised to further alleviate sanctions in return for releasing highly enriched uranium and committing to limiting its enrichment capacity.
“And that was the exact deal that you guys vilified, that the president and you vilified President Obama for having,” Booker said. Of course, Donald Trump’s deal is even worse than Booker says, as it reportedly includes a $300 billion investment fund for Tehran, in the event that a deal is reached.
“Here we have a worse situation, where our adversary and our enemy, who’s causing havoc in the region, who is funding proxies and terrorists, has discovered—thanks to you all—the power of shutting down the Strait of Hormuz,” Booker continued.
“No, they didn’t discover—they knew that a long time ago, and they’ve done it before,” Rubio said.
“Well, clearly, we all knew that a long time ago, that’s why this ill-conceived war should’ve never happened,” Booker said. “You have made our adversary in a stronger negotiating position. We are the strongest nation on earth, and we’re in a stalemate with Iran, and now we’re begging to get back into a deal that you all trashed in the first place.”
“No one’s begging for anything here,” Rubio said. “The Iranians might be begging because their economy is losing hundreds of millions of dollars a day.”
But Iran is not begging—in fact, it axed peace talks as of Monday.
The secretary continued to insist Iran’s economy was in free fall and its military capabilities were depleted. However, recent reporting indicates that Iran’s economy could survive for months more under the U.S. military’s blockade, and the country has retained significant ballistic missile capabilities, recovered underground facilities, repaired damaged missiles, and assembled new ones.
Booker continued: “Mr. Rubio, you keep telling us how we’re winning the war—”
“Well, the war’s over,” Rubio said.
“The war is not over!” Booker cried as his time expired. But he was right—as long as Iran retains control over the Strait of Hormuz, the war is still ongoing.