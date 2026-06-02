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Marco Rubio Snaps When Told Trump Iran Deal Is Just Obama’s but Worse

Rubio insisted “there’s no one begging” for a deal with Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gestures with a finger while speaking during a Senate hearing
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a major meltdown Tuesday after he was called out for America’s disastrous dealmaking with Iran.

Speaking during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Senator Cory Booker pressed Rubio over allowing Iran to get rich off the flailing U.S. war effort despite attacking President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal for doing the same thing.

The New Jersey Democrat laid out how the U.S. had allowed Iran to sell an estimated $10 billion worth of sanctioned oil to China and then promised to further alleviate sanctions in return for releasing highly enriched uranium and committing to limiting its enrichment capacity.

“And that was the exact deal that you guys vilified, that the president and you vilified President Obama for having,” Booker said. Of course, Donald Trump’s deal is even worse than Booker says, as it reportedly includes a $300 billion investment fund for Tehran, in the event that a deal is reached.

“Here we have a worse situation, where our adversary and our enemy, who’s causing havoc in the region, who is funding proxies and terrorists, has discovered—thanks to you all—the power of shutting down the Strait of Hormuz,” Booker continued.

“No, they didn’t discover—they knew that a long time ago, and they’ve done it before,” Rubio said.

“Well, clearly, we all knew that a long time ago, that’s why this ill-conceived war should’ve never happened,” Booker said. “You have made our adversary in a stronger negotiating position. We are the strongest nation on earth, and we’re in a stalemate with Iran, and now we’re begging to get back into a deal that you all trashed in the first place.”

“No one’s begging for anything here,” Rubio said. “The Iranians might be begging because their economy is losing hundreds of millions of dollars a day.”

But Iran is not begging—in fact, it axed peace talks as of Monday.

The secretary continued to insist Iran’s economy was in free fall and its military capabilities were depleted. However, recent reporting indicates that Iran’s economy could survive for months more under the U.S. military’s blockade, and the country has retained significant ballistic missile capabilities, recovered underground facilities, repaired damaged missiles, and assembled new ones.

Booker continued: “Mr. Rubio, you keep telling us how we’re winning the war—”

“Well, the war’s over,” Rubio said.

“The war is not over!” Booker cried as his time expired. But he was right—as long as Iran retains control over the Strait of Hormuz, the war is still ongoing.

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Marco Rubio Throws RFK Jr. Under the Bus on Vaccine Policy

Rubio tacitly admitted that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a disaster.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sits in a Senate hearing
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Even the Trump administration doesn’t trust Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to handle public health policy.

State Secretary Marco Rubio hung the health secretary out to dry Tuesday, revealing to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he was planning to take the reins on vaccine development and distribution as the ebola virus spreads.

“As we know, one of the entities that is a critical global health tool is Gavi, particularly during a disease outbreak,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, referring to the independent, global, public-private vaccine alliance. “It plays a role in distributing ebola vaccines, and has committed up to $40 million to develop a vaccine for the current ebola strain that has no vaccine right now.

“So, how are you making sure that Secretary Kennedy—who has been sitting on those funds for months now—is going to release them so that they can go to help develop a vaccine to address the ebola outbreak?”

“The president had asked that we allow Secretary Kennedy to play a leading role on the Gavi decision because of his strongly held views regarding vaccine safety,” Rubio said. “The State Department is going to be reengaging—I’m not here to tell you we’re going to yank this thing and we’re not going to listen to his points of view—but the State Department, a few weeks ago, made the decision that we were going to reengage on this issue of Gavi.”

Gavi was founded in 2000 and has since provided roughly $29 billion to support vaccine development and immunization efforts for children in developing countries. It has historically counted the U.S. as one of its largest funders, alongside the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the U.K. government. The U.S. contributed about 13 percent of the organization’s total budget until June 2025, when Kennedy decided that foreign aid—and vaccine development—would no longer be one of HHS’s priorities.

At the time, Kennedy sent a video missive to global leaders that supported Gavi, claiming that the organization had “ignored the science” on vaccinating children.

“In its zeal to promote universal vaccination, it has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety,” Kennedy said. “I’ll tell you how to start taking vaccine safety seriously: Consider the best science available, even when the science contradicts established paradigms. Until that happens, the United States won’t contribute more to Gavi.” He did not offer evidence for his claims.

Kennedy is a leader in a growing movement of anti-vax parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, falsely linked autism to the jab.

The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat to the average, health-conscious individual.

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Republicans Demand Trump Explicitly Kill His Slush Fund Plans

Republican senators want a real answer from the Trump administration about what’s happening with the Anti-Weaponization Fund.

Senator Lisa Murkowski walks in the Capitol as reporters surround her
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Senator Lisa Murkowski

Republican senators are still unconvinced that President Trump is dropping his $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” slush fund—and want assurance that Trump won’t use taxpayer funds to pay off his allies. Without it, their own immigration reconciliation bill may also be in jeopardy. 

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced that it would hold back on its plans for the fund after a federal judge ordered them paused until June 12. While the administration promised to abide, Republican senators are unconvinced it’s a permanent end. 

“If it means it’s completely pulled, then that would satisfy me, but I haven’t heard anybody say that that is actually what is happening,” Senator Lisa Murkowski told Politico. Senator Shelley Moore Capito called for  “more investigation” into the fund, while Senator James Langford urged the Trump administration to “say what they actually mean” regarding the fund. 

“The reconciliation bill looks like a broken arm with the bones sticking out,” Senator John Kennedy added. “They have to abide by the district court decision—that’s in the Constitution. I’d have to know more about their position on the weaponization fund to know whether it would be enough to dislodge the reconciliation bill.”

The continued questions about the slush fund suggest that there is much more internal discord among the GOP Senate than initially thought—and less inherent rallying around President Trump. 

This all comes as acting Attorney General Todd Blanche prepares to testify before the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday, where he will most surely be asked about the future of the slush fund.

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Democratic Mayor Threatens to Sue to Shut Down ICE Detention Center

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is demanding the federal government shut down Delaney Hall, which has been at the center of recent protests.

Someone waves an upside-down U.S. flag in front of a line of armed cops outside Delaney Hall.
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A protester waves an upside-down U.S. flag at a police blockade near the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 31.

The mayor of Newark, New Jersey, said Tuesday that if the Delaney Hall ICE detention center isn’t closed soon, the city may file a lawsuit.

Ras Baraka pointed to reports of the center’s poor conditions, with detainees suffering from serious health conditions. He said that in one report, a detainee suffered a miscarriage and wasn’t given proper care.

“It’s troubling, which forces us to expand our lawsuit against Delaney Hall,” Baraka said at a press conference outside of the facility, referring to a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the private contractor that runs the facility, GEO Group.

For more than a week, detainees in Delaney Hall have been on a hunger strike due to inadequate food, a lack of proper medical care, and unsanitary conditions. Protesters have shown up outside of the facility and have been met with violence from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Among them was Senator Andy Kim, who was hit with pepper spray last week outside Delaney Hall after attempting to defuse tensions between the agents and protesters.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin mocked Kim, saying he shouldn’t have been there, and also denied the existence of a hunger strike, making a racist attack on the detainees.

“There was only a handful of individuals that was refusing to eat, because they want their ethnic group—or their ethnic-right food. Well, they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want,” Mullin said. “The fact is, we’re giving them the calories they want. This isn’t Holiday Inn. We’re giving them sanitation.”

Kim, Baraka, and other New Jersey elected officials have shown up at the facility and said they’ve seen the conditions firsthand. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has also called for Delaney Hall to be shut down.

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Top Republican “Practically Begging” Trump to Drop Slush Fund

Senator John Thune is worried that Donald Trump’s obsession with revenge is putting the midterms at risk.

Senator John Thune presses his lips together
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Senate Majority Leader John Thune is pleading with the White House to nix Donald Trump’s so-called “anti-weaponization” slush fund in order to pass Congress’s behemoth budget reconciliation bill.

Thune called the White House Monday to ask it to abandon plans for a $1.8 billion fund for alleged MAGA victims of political targeting. Shortly after, the Department of Justice announced it would suspend its plans (after a major court loss).

Still, the South Dakota Republican told Punchbowl News Monday afternoon that additional assurances that the fund was dead would be “helpful” toward rallying Republicans to pass the $72 billion budget reconciliation bill.

“Confining the bill to its original intent, which was a very narrowly focused reconciliation bill that just addresses the funding for [ICE and CBP], is the clearest path to ultimately getting a bill on the president’s desk,” Thune said.

Punchbowl reported that Thune was “practically begging” the Trump administration to shutter plans for the fund entirely, believing it is the only way to prevent Republicans from defecting on the vote and siding with Democratic-led amendments. Consequently, Thune also said that a $1.5 billion fund for a wide range of projects at the DOJ would be dropped from the budget bill.

Ahead of the midterms, it seems that Thune is desperate to rein in Trump’s rampant spending and keep the president’s personal vendettas out of his legislative agenda—but it’s Republicans who have already allowed him to get away with so much who are responsible for the nation’s spiral out of control.

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