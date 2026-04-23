Iran’s Hard-Liners Have Trump’s Number

But the president’s flailing also further confirms the fundamental incoherence of his plan from the beginning. Trump never had a clear private—let alone public—rationale for assassinating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eliminating much of Iran’s leadership, beyond a vague desire for “regime change.” Whether such change has actually occurred is in the eye of the beholder, but this much is certain: The war has eliminated the conditions for a real democratic popular movement to emerge. By killing much of Iran’s leadership and attempting to bomb the country into submission—months after a popular uprising posed a legitimate challenge to the regime—the U.S. and Israel have neutered whatever moderate elements existed in the country, while strengthening a hard-line military establishment. Trump, in other words, has managed to make Iran worse for its own people and more dangerous to the world.

The ceasefire that begin on April 8 has brought little clarity about where this conflict is headed; if anything, the war has gotten more confusing since then. The Strait of Hormuz has been opened and closed several times. The U.S. has instituted a “blockade” whose real purpose seems to be narrative manipulation: It allows Trump to claim, fantastically, the he is the reason why the crucial shipping channel remains shut. At the same time, Iranian gunboats—part of a navy that Trump and Secretary of “War” Pete Hegseth have boasted to have destroyed several times—continue to harry vessels and even seize cargo ships. The consequences of the strait’s closure are immense and could, given how much of the world’s fertilizer supply travels through it, lead to a “global agrifoods catastrophe,” warned an economist with the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

It seems increasingly likely that whenever the strait does truly reopen, ships will be required to pay Iran a massive toll—perhaps as high as $2 million—to pass through, a cost that did not exist before the war. Even if that figure ends up being much lower, it would represent a remarkable financial coup for Iran. It would also signify a U.S. defeat, perhaps its greatest of the postwar era. American economic power is premised in no small part on its naval prowess: Its ships keep waterways free and global commerce ticking with minimal fuss. A failure to control the Strait of Hormuz—which, remember, was toll-free to global trade before this war—could have devastating ripple effects. If American power can be challenged there, by a weakened nation with a depleted navy, why couldn’t it be challenged elsewhere? China has taken notice.