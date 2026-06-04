Trump Pitches New “Trump Promenade” in Between Naps in White House
The president revealed a new project dedicated to himself after dozing off in a meeting.
In between naps during a televised White House event Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested creating a new promenade outside the Lincoln Memorial and naming it after himself.
“The Lincoln Memorial, the front was supposed to be the back, the back was supposed to be the front, it never got built,” Trump said shortly after appearing to doze off. “They wanna call it the Trump Promenade, but I don’t know if I wanna call it that. But it’s beautiful, it’s a beautiful project. And it’s gonna take the Lincoln Memorial right down to the Potomac.”
The president again appeared to struggle to stay awake after making the suggestion.
The Trump administration has already spent a massive sum on construction projects around Washington, D.C., including specifically around the Lincoln Memorial. He has dedicated $5 million of taxpayer money to covering four lion statues near the memorial in gold leaf and $13 million to redoing the Reflecting Pool. He has also proposed building a 250-foot arch, which would be so large it would overshadow the entire Lincoln Memorial. That project would cost at least $100 million.