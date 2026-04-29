Good Riddance to OPEC

“For many years I used to think OPEC was very unfair,” Trump said in April 2020:

I hated OPEC. You want to know the truth? I hated it. Because it was a fix. But somewhere along the line that broke down and it went the opposite way. And we have a tremendously powerful industry in this country now, number one in the world, and I don’t want those jobs being lost.

OPEC never stopped being “a fix”—which is to say an illegal international cartel that United States courts let off the hook through an overly generous reading of the “act of state” doctrine. (OPEC is a cartel, not a state, and it operates out of Austria, which is not an OPEC member). Trump started liking OPEC not because OPEC cleaned up its act—it didn’t—but because the fracking boom made the United States, for the first time in seven decades, a net oil exporter, thereby positioning the American petroleum industry to receive maximum benefit from OPEC price-fixing. In addition, the Iraq War bequeathed the United States considerable influence over one of OPEC’s biggest oil producers, and Trump’s lightning-quick Venezuela invasion earlier this year gave the United States at least aspirational control over oil production in yet another OPEC nation. Practically speaking, the United States these days is an OPEC fellow traveler.

Which makes it all the more delightful that this week the United Arab Emirates, or UAE, announced it will be leaving OPEC and OPEC+, the enlarged cartel that includes Russia, Kazakhstan, and Mexico. The UAE is OPEC’s third-biggest oil producer (after Saudi Arabia and America’s client state Iraq), so its departure is a real blow to the cartel. The UAE had been pushing OPEC for years to allow it to increase production, mindful (as its crypto business partner Trump is not) that the future lies in alternative energy sources. Iranian attacks on UAE’s oil and gas facilities, having demonstrated the fragility of the oil supply chain, firmed up the UAE’s conviction that it’s best to make hay while the sun shines. Meanwhile, Saudi influence over UAE has lately diminished as the two countries sided with opposite warring forces in Yemen and Sudan.