Trump’s Pirate Pretensions Reveal an Ugly Truth

Back on May 1, at an event in West Palm Beach, President Donald Trump quipped that the U.S. Navy was acting “like pirates” while seizing ships as part of the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. “We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” Trump bragged. “We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates, but we are not playing games.”

As someone with a 2-year-old son who likes to play pirates—and who spends a lot of time writing about the shifting maritime order under the Donroe Doctrine—I decided to take the president at his word. Let’s review what has happened over the past nine months in foreign policy through the lens of piracy.