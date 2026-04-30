Graham Platner’s Next Fight Is Even More Consequential

But this race is also a proxy for broader tensions within the Democratic Party. Mills is a 78-year-old in a party where many voters blame the American authoritarianism of the last year on an 80-something president who insisted on running for reelection despite bad poll numbers and diminished faculties. She was recruited into the race by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and endorsed by a broader party establishment that younger, more progressive Democrats think is weak and ineffective. She doesn’t take many bold policy positions.

In contrast, Platner has taken left-wing stances on most hot-button issues. He’s endorsed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and advised by some of the consultants who worked for New York City Mayor Zorhan Mamdani. Some Democrats think his service in the Marines, his working-class job as an oyster farmer, and other personal attributes are the way for the party to connect with white men without college degrees. Other Democrats think elevating Platner is the latest sign of a party doing ham-fisted and ineffective pandering to white men.

Once Mills started her campaign in October, with Platner already in the race, this primary became another fight in the war between progressives and moderates both in Maine and nationally. But Platner didn’t outpace her simply on the merits of his ideological arguments. In the latest edition of Right Now, the TNR show I host, Midcoast Villager deputy editor Alex Seitz-Wald said that Platner surged ahead of Mills in the polls in part because he was out-hustling her, holding far more campaign events than the governor. But these national themes were factors, as well, according to Seitz-Wald. Mills was dogged by criticisms that Democrats shouldn’t give a major role to another person in their upper seventies and that she would largely align with the party establishment in Washington. Polls showed Platner with a massive lead among voters under age 35, the bloc most hostile to the establishment and supportive of progressives.