Why Seed Patents—Yes, Seed Patents—Are Key to the Democrats’ Future

The short version is that conglomerate seed producers—notably Monsanto, which was acquired in 2018 by Bayer, the aspirin people, for $66 billion—have patented various seeds that farmers use, requiring them to buy new seeds every year. Corteva Agriscience is the other seed producer that, with Bayer, controls thousands of seed patents. Their claims aren’t wholly without merit—they invest a lot of money in all this. And it’s true that seeds can be patented not only in the United States, but across Europe as well. But the extent of the U.S. patent claims costs small farmers a lot of money because they can’t reuse seeds, and it has led to intense market concentration. So, as the caucus says, it’s not the existence of seed patent laws that’s the problem. It’s the abuse and overuse of them.

Why should you care about this? Because this is exactly the kind of issue Democrats ought to be stressing and talking about, for two reasons.

First, it speaks to a rural constituency that Democrats have done a horrible job of talking to in recent years. On a substantive level, Trump has done nothing but screw farmers, especially soybean farmers, with his tariffs. But they still support him. They support him because they feel like he represents their “values.” And they feel that in no small part because Democrats never talk about farmers. Farmers basically don’t exist to national Democrats.