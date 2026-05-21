Epstein’s Assistant Names Three New Abusers in Harrowing Testimony

“Sarah Kellen has been very helpful. Of all the people we have interviewed thus far, this was by far the most substantive and productive interview that we’ve had,” Comer told reporters after the hearing. “She was very brave coming forward. I can’t imagine how difficult it was for her to go into detail about the abuse that she endured at the hands of Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell.

“One very positive thing today is she gave us three names of people that were involved in abuse. These were new names for us,” Comer continued.

The Kentucky Republican said that the committee would be releasing the transcript of Keller’s testimony as soon as possible, but that it would need to first redact the names of several mentioned victims.