The Red Alert in the Latest Obamacare Enrollment Numbers

But that’s only part of the problem. Facing the full cost of higher premiums, many people shifted to high-deductible “bronze” plans this year: KFF found that the average deductible across all plans—bronze, silver, and gold—rose 37 percent to a record high of nearly $3,800. “This is the steepest increase in deductibles ever seen in this market and largely reflects the shift from silver plans with reduced deductibles for lower-income enrollees to bronze plans with very high deductibles,” the report states.

Those who did so took a gamble. The average cost of bronze plans varies by state, but the premiums still cost an average of $456 a month nationwide. Those plans provide preventative care for free, like all ACA plans do, but if the people relying on them get sick, have an accident, or need treatment from a specialist for any other reason—like physical therapy, body scans, or surgery—they will have to meet their deductibles before their coverage kicks in. The KFF report shows that the average deductible for bronze plans is $7,476.

For people who are unlikely to get sick, or who have enough disposable income to take advantage of the tax-advantaged health savings accounts that are available this year, the bronze plans can save money. But it’s likely that many people who opted for bronze plans this year were just trying to find the lowest premiums possible because they couldn’t afford anything else. That means they have health insurance that they can’t really use because they can’t afford to.