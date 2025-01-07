Big Oil Has Enlisted Alabama in Their Fight Against California

In addition, this is also not how original jurisdiction typically works. In the modern era, these cases usually take one of two forms. The most common of them is water-rights disputes, like last year’s ruling in Texas v. New Mexico that dealt with groundwater pumping along the Rio Grande. The Supreme Court also occasionally hears disputes over state boundary lines: In 1998, for instance, the justices held that most of Ellis Island is part of New Jersey instead of New York. Original jurisdiction is usually reserved for matters that are central to a state’s sovereignty and cannot be heard or resolved elsewhere.

In recent years, however, Republican-led states have tried to use original jurisdiction to try to advance more ideological policy goals. Texas and a handful of allies unsuccessfully sued Pennsylvania and five other battleground states in 2020, hoping to get enough electoral votes for President Joe Biden invalidated that then-President Donald Trump would prevail instead. The state of Utah filed an extraordinary original-jurisdiction lawsuit last year against the federal government to try to seize federal lands within the state’s borders. The state’s congressional delegation even hinted that “war” would be justified if it did not acquire the lands in question.

Republican-led states and their business allies have also targeted California’s outsized role in the national economy, which allows it to informally set standards for the rest of the nation. The Supreme Court declined in December to hear Ohio v. Environmental Protection Agency, a case in which the Buckeye State effectively challenged the Golden State’s ability to set vehicle-emissions standards for the rest of the country thanks to a carveout in federal law. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only justice to signal publicly that he voted to hear the case.