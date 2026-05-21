Republican Rep. Wants to Steal From Americans via Trump’s Slush Fund

The money is apparently worth more to lawmakers than the negative impacts it will have on their constituents. Republican Representative Andrew Clyde came out in favor of the executive branch’s creation, suggesting to Politico Thursday that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of taking money from the account himself.

The Georgia Republican argued that he had been previously targeted by the Internal Revenue Service and had to forfeit assets to the tune of $1 million. Clyde won most of the money back after he took the IRS to court, but he told Politico that he still has considerable legal fees from the endeavor.

There are others far beyond Capitol Hill who are interested in milking the fund, such as the financially ruined CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell, who lost most of his net worth for spreading unfounded conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election.