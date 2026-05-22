Trump Called Up Hegseth to Scold Him on Surprise Troop Withdrawal

Trump also announced he was sending more troops to the longtime U.S. ally.

“Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to Poland,” Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump called Hegseth to ask why he had withdrawn the troops, and that he should be kinder to one of America’s oldest allies. This implies that Hegseth was acting independently, or at least without the knowledge of the president—a shocking notion given the significance and unpopularity of the decision to pull troops from Poland. Is Hegseth acting alone? Is Trump too mentally unstable to be looped into these decisions?