Trump’s Board of Peace Is Collecting Money in Shadiest Way Possible
The fund’s official account is empty. But its JPMorgan account?
The official financial fund set up for Donald Trump’s Board of Peace has received exactly zero dollars—but that doesn’t necessarily mean that cash isn’t flowing into the president’s slush fund run by war criminals.
Four months after Trump launched his preposterous pet project for Gaza, the group’s official fund set up by the World Bank and approved by the United Nations has yet to see a drop of the billions promised to the board, four people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times Wednesday.
“Zero dollars have been deposited,” one person told the FT.
Rather than rely on the official fund, Trump’s Board of Peace has decided to receive donations through its JPMorgan account, which has no transparency or reporting requirements.
A Board of Peace official told the FT that contributors were offered a number of options for paying, and had at this point “opted to use other options.” The board would report its financials to its executive board—which includes classic Trump cronies such as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff—“at a time deemed appropriate,” the official said.
Ten countries pledged billions of dollars to carry out Kushner’s master plan to turn Gaza into a strip of luxury hotels, but so far, barely any of that money has materialized.
Morocco has contributed $20 million to fund the office of Nickolay Mladenov, the Bulgarian diplomat serving as the “high representative” for Gaza, plus salaries for the slate of technocrats who will oversee the enclave. The United Arab Emirates also provided $100 million to train new police in Gaza, but the program has yet to begin and the funds are frozen, two people told the FT.
Trump has previously pledged $10 billion in taxpayer money to his slush fund. The State Department has offered $50 million to keep the board running, which has yet to be allocated. The State Department has also promised to reallocate $1.2 billion in aid spending to the Board of Peace’s myriad projects, but apparently that money isn’t headed for the board at all.
“None of that money [has gone to the board]. None of that money is being managed by the Board of Peace. And State tells us there’s no intent to have any of that money managed by the Board of Peace,” one congressional aide told the FT.