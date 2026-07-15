The Eco-Sabotage Group That Went Up In Smoke

Wolfe’s riveting account of the ELF’s rise and fall—based on over a hundred interviews, footage from a documentary project that was never finished, Freedom of Information Act records, and the forensic recreation of the events in question—is not a morality tale. He’s not really interested in passing judgment, and he draws sympathetic but not uncritical portraits of the activists and the law enforcement agents who pursued them. At times, the ELF comes off as a band of reckless crusaders destroying historical archives maintained by the Forest Service and severely damaging a research lab at the University of Washington that focused largely on environmental restoration. But with hindsight, and an understanding of our current political and ecological predicament, it is difficult not to conclude, as Wolfe does, that the ELF members were not only “uncomfortably prescient about our collective inability” to deal with one of the world’s most pressing problems but also, in some ways, voices crying in the wilderness (or as Wolfe puts it, “little people doing things in the dark”).

Wolfe entertains the argument that all forms of property destruction are unacceptable because they undermine the rule of law central to a functioning democracy (or as David Marchese put it in his New York Times interview with Malm, “How do you rationalize advocacy for violence within what are supposed to be the ideals of our system?”). But then Wolfe turns the question around and asks, “What happens to faith in the law when the law permits cataclysm, when a system begets its own, slow destruction?”

The ELF emerged out of the ferment of radical eco-politics and animal rights activism of the 1980s and 1990s, much of which was aired, and argued over, in the pages of Earth First! Journal. Earth First! was formed in 1980 and adopted the irreverent, monkey-wrenching ethos of its patron saint, Edward Abbey (Abbey’s bestselling novel, The Monkey Wrench Gang, was published in 1975). In some ways, it laid the groundwork for the ELF’s more combative approach to environmental politics. Earth First! was not unwilling to engage in sabotage: tree spiking, pouring sand in the gears of machines tearing up forests, and occupying land that it felt should be protected were its preferred methods (and it is worth noting it also became a target of the FBI).