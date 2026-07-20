Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey Strips Away the Epic’s Complexity

It takes quite a few twists and turns of the basic plot to arrive at this framing. Something has indeed gone wrong with xenia, the Greek term for the custom of hospitality often translated as “guest-friendship,” in the world of The Odyssey. During her husband’s long absence, suitors have descended on Penelope and are overstaying their welcome, and the godless monsters Odysseus’s men encounter are not gracious hosts. But if there’s an original sin of xenia-violation in this story, it’s not the Trojan horse. Ten years earlier, Paris, the Trojan prince, started the war by absconding from the house of the Greek King Menelaus, where he was a guest, with Menelaus’s wife, Helen, who may or may not have gone willingly. In Nolan’s version, it’s made clear that Helen’s abduction was used as a cynical pretext for Menelaus’s brother, Agamemnon, to gain control of the region’s trading routes, a plot Odysseus regrets abetting. A similar imperialist motive with obvious contemporary relevance is attributed to Agamemnon in Troy, the loose Bush-era adaptation of the Iliad; some stories really are timeless.

Brute physicality and equally brute didacticism are what interest Nolan, not winged words and moral ambiguity.

All this spinning of Odysseus’s self-interested guile into world-historical guilt awkwardly stretches the fabric of the poem. But Nolan has no scruples about turning a story to his own ends. Brute physicality and equally brute didacticism are what interest him, not winged words and moral ambiguity. The emphasis on immediacy over the layered narration that structures the poem is most obvious in the many spectacular scenes of natural and supernatural violence during Odysseus’s adventures, where flames, waves, and monstrous appendages hit like a reel of IMAX film to the head. But in quieter domestic moments, Nolan’s commitment to literalism becomes almost poetic. When Circe (Samantha Morton), a goddess in the poem but earthily human in the film, pauses dinnertime conversation to turn Odysseus’s men into pigs, she transforms them not through subtle potions or spells but by molding their faces and bodies like clay.

Back in Ithaca, as the suitors feast in Penelope’s hall, she mostly remains in her adjacent bedroom behind sliding latticed doors: she’s literally screening her callers. When the boldest of the suitors, Antinous (Robert Pattinson, having a great time), proposes marriage, we see them through a similar scrim: from behind Penelope’s loom, through the threads of the burial shroud she’s weaving and upon completion of which, she had promised, she will finally remarry. It’s a ruse—she’s been unweaving her work every night, before she gets caught—but Nolan dwells more on the beautiful distortion of light through fabric than on the distortion of the truth through fabrication.