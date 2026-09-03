Nancy Lemann’s Wasted Youths

Although Lives of the Saints takes place over only three months, this single season of Louise’s young adulthood lends the orbiting people and events an outsize gravitational weight. Lemann’s book inverts one of the novel’s most useful tropes: Rather than have an older Louise look back on her younger self, Saints features the young Louise enshrining this period of her life, predetermining its importance and predicting—shaping—her own future: She will become someone for whom the Summer of Claude was monumentally consequential. Rather than a book of recollections, Saints is about the willful manufacture and prioritization of memory, the curation of a nostalgia to be felt in the future.



Oyster Diaries is a less heady dose of Lemann’s prose. It can feel less substantial than Saints, but its digressiveness lets in a refreshing breeze. Delery, a volunteer court monitor, lives in Washington, D.C., but she returns to New Orleans to visit her dying father. Delery sees herself in him, the man who never forgave her mother for being unfaithful; now Delery grapples with her own partner’s infidelity. Oyster Diaries is a sort of sequel to Saints, and Lemann returns to old themes, like the fallen angel Claude Collier, whom she can’t keep out of the book. In one of Delery’s remembrances of their wastrel youth, he materializes on a motorcycle wearing a black suit. Years later, they meet again, and Claude looms as the forbidden love of her life—an “old flame,” she calls him. “It is surprising how much you can love someone,” Delery reflects, although there is a “tortured quality” to her love for Claude. Claude married her dear friend Louise, a Pyrrhic victory that earns her the epithet “the long-suffering” Louise.

Do people change? “No man can escape himself,” Louise observes, referring to Claude, whose excess of alcoholic kindness reads as an evasion of his own despair—a faith in others to paper over the void of faith in himself. Or as Delery sees him: “His angelic self-effacement was causing him to ruin his life. Or at least it dampened his will to fight patent infringements.”