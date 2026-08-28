Dolly Parton’s Fight for Working Women

9 to 5 was the second-highest-grossing film of 1980, after The Empire Strikes Back, another epic battle between good and evil.

9 to 5 was a comedy, but it told the truth. In the movie, the three women get together and it becomes necessary for them to kidnap their boss. Once he’s gone, the funny thing is that no one really notices. The three women quickly institute a slew of new, worker-friendly policies, like flextime and job sharing and on-site childcare—all the things our organization was campaigning for—and find that the company runs better than it ever did.

Women office workers had never seen ourselves as the main characters on the big screen, and the mood in the theaters was electric. We gasped, hooted, applauded, and shouted out advice. There were shrieks of laughter, waves of applause, shouts of “Right on!” 9 to 5 was the second-highest-grossing film of 1980, after The Empire Strikes Back, another epic battle between good and evil. It made clear the unfair boss was the problem, not the women. The film portrayed not just the problems but the solutions: not just getting women out of the typing pool but also making the typing pool a better place to work. And the means to those solutions was women banding together.

While Jane Fonda was energetic and explicit in her support for the working women’s movement, Dolly took a different approach. When a radio journalist asked if she considered herself a feminist, she responded, “No, I do not. I think of myself as a woman in business.” Another time, though, when Time magazine asked her the same question, she said this: “I suppose I am a feminist, if I believe that women should be able to do anything they want to.” Many participants in our movement felt the same way. They didn’t see themselves as part of the women’s liberation movement, but they believed passionately in fairness and equality on the job. Our organization worked hard to carve out a comfortable place for such women, and Dolly’s outsize presence helped us do it.