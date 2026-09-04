What Do the Centrists Stand For? Here’s the Uninspiring Answer.

But the item that perhaps best encapsulates the agenda, and Third Way’s politics broadly, is the one calling for raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour and then indexing it to inflation. The so-called Fight for $15 launched in 2012, at the beginning of President Obama’s second term. Progressives have long since moved on from that goal. Instead, some of the former Fight for $15 organizers have launched campaigns for true living wages across the country, which in some cities are as high as $30 an hour. It’s hard to imagine voters being excited to go backward on those numbers, especially considering the cost of living has increased dramatically since then.

A New Economic Bargain comes after a series of progressive plans released earlier this year, such as The Working Families Party’s first national platform, the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s New Affordability Agenda, and the Democratic Socialists of America’s “Worker’s Deserve More.” Almost all focused on major affordability issues that resonate with voters: health care and childcare costs, worker pay, and affordable housing. But these organizations want to expand government health care programs like Medicaid or Medicare to cover everyone, not a patient’s bill of rights; they want states to step up and actually provide child care instead of trying to subsidize families’ use of the private market; and they want to rein in landlords who charge high rents and bring back public (or social, in the new framing) housing, rather than just allowing developers to build more. The DSA goes further to promise a utopian future without any bills to pay at all. Almost all of them, though, would get there by taxing the wealthy more and using it to strength the government itself, not shore up the private market.

The progressive agendas urge big, fundamental changes to how the U.S. provides these services and strengthens worker power—namely with more robust government involvement in these marketplaces, which is a radical departure from the Clinton-era neoliberalism that continued to define Democratic politics until 2016. Third Way’s plan is a throwback to that era, both in terms of policy and policymaking. It wants to bolster the private market and find a middle ground between conservative and liberal economic ideas, and it wants to work with whatever already exists—to tinker around the edges rather than forging a new path.