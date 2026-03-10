Should Stoners Have Guns? It Depends on How Much John Adams Drank.

The justices proceeded through a parade of modern hypotheticals. What about someone who takes one sleep gummy every few nights? What about a person who uses marijuana once or twice a week? What if someone takes a spouse’s Ambien tablet without a prescription? Under federal law, that is technically unlawful drug use.

The argument stretched on for nearly two hours and featured discussion of cough syrup, prescription stimulants, sleep aids, and psychedelics, during which there was often laughter in the courtroom.

There is an element of comedy here. But it is not simply the image of baby boomers in robes talking about drug use. The justices know roughly as much—or as little—about controlled substances as the average citizen. And their questions were thoughtful and serious.