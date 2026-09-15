Don’t Knock Kevin Warsh if the Fed Doesn’t Raise Interest Rates

But core inflation is lower today than when Trump entered office, and the Fed tends to make its decisions based on core inflation. As it happens, the Fed’s preferred metric is not the CPI at all but the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures price index, or PCE, which shows both broad-based inflation and core inflation mostly falling lately (though the latest calculation goes only through July; August may tell a different story). The PCE percentages (3.7 percent for all items, 3.3 percent for core inflation) are higher than the CPI percentages, but if these didn’t prompt the Fed to raise interest rates during the past year (it has not, in fact, raised rates since July 2023), then it’s hard to see why the Fed should raise rates this week.

The best argument for a rate hike is that it might cool the bond markets, which pushed up 10-year Treasury bills to 5 percent on Monday. But would that really do the trick? Although the bond market is worried about inflation, it’s much more worried about the budget deficit, about which Trump can be counted on to do fuck all.

If you think I’m letting Warsh off easy, I am not. He will still get crap from Trump for not lowering interest rates, which is what that madman wants. Also, this is not the last Fed decision on interest rates prior to the midterms. The FOMC will convene again on October 27 and 28. If my analysis here proves wrong—if the next jobs report, on October 2, confirms a two-month trend of 100,000-plus jobs created, and if the next PCE report, on September 30, shows core inflation rising significantly—then yes, Warsh will probably be well advised to raise interest rates. It will be the worst possible time, so far as Republican congressional candidates are concerned. If Warsh did raise interest rates next month, Trump might try to fire Warsh and replace him with his economic yes-man, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council. But the lunacy of such a spectacle would boost Democrats in the midterms. Almost everything Trump does seems to have that effect.