If the Democrats Win These Three Senate Seats, an Earthquake Happened

Let’s start with, believe it or not, South Carolina. A poll came out in early September showing Democrat Annie Andrews narrowly leading Darline Graham, who was named to the seat when brother Lindsey died in July. Graham, as you’ll recall, then narrowly won the GOP primary after being forced into a run-off. The reason it wasn’t a clean succession is that she made a fool of herself at a debate by saying national security “is not my thing.” Andrews is a pediatrician who’s been campaigning aggressively on affordability and health care. She came out for a two-year moratorium on data centers.

She is 45 and comes across as affable, smart, and very normal. She cut an ad with her father, a Republican, who said he’s crossing party lines on this one (“Annie’s not some crazy socialist!” Dad avers). Graham is counter-punching on, of course, guns and trans athletes. The two will debate on October 11, a Sunday night. If Andrews does a good job of deflecting those parries and keeps the focus on economics, health care, and the fact that someone shouldn’t get to inherit a Senate seat, she has a shot.

In Kansas, Methodist minister Adam Hamilton is hoping to become the first Democratic senator since George McGill, elected in 1930 (right after the Great Depression hit, in other words) to serve out the term of a Republican who died in office and then elected in his own right to one term in 1932. Hamilton had a two-point lead over GOP incumbent Roger Marshall in a poll that hit last week. That poll came out a few days after The New York Times broke a devastating story detailing how Marshall, an obstetrician, sued more than 700 patients for unpaid bills as small as $101. It’s also been revealed during this campaign that Marshall and his wife, while claiming Kansas as their home, have been spending a suspicious amount of time in Sarasota, Florida.