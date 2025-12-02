Trump Shares More Than 150 Brainrot Posts in Late-Night Rampage

Freelance journalist Yashar Ali shared a screen recording of Trump’s social media binge, documenting the trove of late night posts. The scroll lasts nearly five minutes.

President Trump has posted hundreds of times in the last two hours.



Here is a screen recording of the posts.



The video is nearly five minutes long. pic.twitter.com/mOu4OGdUmL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 2, 2025

“TRUTH SOCIAL IS THE BEST! There is nothing even close!!!” Trump wrote hours later, after the sun had come up.

That level of social media fixation puts Trump in line with America’s teens, who are spending hours on social media to the detriment of their mental health, according to a 2024 report by the American Psychological Association.