The Supreme Court Digital-Privacy Case That Could Go Either Way

Next day, while visiting Jack Shafer, I asked if an article on Judge Bork’s video rentals would interest him. “You can’t do that, “ he said. “That’s illegal.” “No, it isn’t,” I said. “Judge Bork said so.” Okay, Shafer said. Write the story.

Congress, however, was less interested in the content of Bork’s rental history than it was in a reporter’s ability to obtain it. “After all, if a judge’s viewing habits were newsworthy, so were those of members of Congress,” The New York Times observed the following year. Lawmakers began crafting a bill that would make companies liable for disclosing video rental records without permission. Reagan signed it into law in 1988.

Brick-and-mortal video rental stores have now gone the way of Roe v. Wade. (Bork died in 2012, and Potomac Video closed in 2014.) But the VPPA endures. Congress even updated it in 2013 to address concerns by Netflix and other tech companies about their potential liability if users automatically shared their viewing habits on social media websites like Facebook or MySpace. Instead of requiring permission each time a user’s history is shared, a company only needs to obtain their permission once.

Paramount never obtained that permission, Salazar claimed, and so it is liable under the law. “Unauthorized disclosures of video-watching histories, meanwhile, offer ‘a window into our loves, likes, and dislikes,’” he told the justices, quoting from the Senate report that accompanied the VPPA’s passage. “Members of Congress believed watching films is an ‘intimate process’ that ‘fuel[s] the growth of individual thought’ and ‘should be protected from the disruptive intrusion of a roving eye.’”