Trump Plans Diesel Export Ban Over Protests From His Top Officials

Melania Trump on how she thinks her husband is doing as president: "He's doing the best that he can" pic.twitter.com/3246C5VmGp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2026

It’s been 611 days since Trump was inaugurated for the second time. In that time span, he launched the country into a forever war with Iran, abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a midnight raid, leveraged his “hard on crime” rhetoric as an elaborate scheme to justify indiscriminately attacking civilian ships in the Caribbean and the Pacific, weaponized the National Guard and federal law enforcement agents against the American public, and aggravated and damaged America’s longest alliances—most notably with Canada—via a seemingly endless fountain of shitposts.

He also destabilized the federal government, eviscerated critical executive agencies (such as the Education Department and the Environmental Protection Agency), tore down the White House in order to build a $600 million, gold-laden ballroom, ruined the Kennedy Center, pushed for legislation that cut hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid (forcing millions of Americans off their insurance by 2034), repeatedly kowtowed to Moscow (literally rolling out a red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin during his first visit to the U.S. in more than a decade), radically inflamed the cost of living by imposing nonsensical tariffs on America’s trading partners, sent gas prices soaring, and added at least another $3.8 trillion to America’s national debt—just to name a few moves. Amid all of that, he’s also managed to spend nearly a quarter of his second term golfing.

Trump’s souring reputation has been well documented. A survey conducted earlier this month by The Economist/YouGov found that the majority of Americans believe that Trump is “corrupt” (53 percent) and “dangerous” (51 percent). An American Research Group poll published this week clocked Trump’s approval rating at just 29 percent, an all-time low for his political career.