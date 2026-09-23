Trump Plans Diesel Export Ban Over Protests From His Top Officials
Trump officials are trying to steer the president away from a diesel export ban, warning that the long-term effects will be worse.
President Trump is preparing to ban diesel exports from the U.S. for 90 days against the advice of many in his Cabinet.
Politico reports that the plan, which also faces opposition from some oil companies, is aimed at bringing down fuel prices surging as a result of the Iran war and Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. Oil companies are warning that the move will only have short-term benefits and would cause higher fuel prices in the future.
That opinion is echoed by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who said Wednesday that “the blunt tool of banning diesel exports definitely doesn’t work.”
“If you can’t export the diesel that comes out of our refineries, you run out of places to store it, and you have to reduce U.S. refining, which would put upward pressure on gasoline prices and jet fuel prices,” Wright said at an event hosted by The Economist in New York. At another event the same day, Wright suggested that a “voluntary” plan was coming instead of a blanket ban.
Wright called energy CEOs Tuesday night warning them that a ban was coming in the next few days. Almost immediately afterward, some of those executives started calling the White House voicing their concerns, an unnamed White House energy adviser told Politico, adding, “there’s a lot of swirl so it might change.”
“It’s a terrible idea,” the adviser told the publication.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum also oppose a diesel ban. On Tuesday, Trump said that he supported stopping exports.
“I’ve said, ‘Let’s not send out the diesel.’ We make a lot of diesel,” Trump said while speaking to the press with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “I’ve called for it within my people. I’ve been talking about it.”
As of Wednesday, diesel fuel costs $6.52 per gallon on average, up from $3.69 only one year ago according to the American Automobile Association. If implemented, the ban would be the first such restriction on the U.S. fuel trade since President Obama lifted the country’s 40-year ban on oil exports in 2015. In the short term, the ban would lead to more diesel in the U.S. fuel system, but domestic refiners could react by slowing down production.
Meanwhile, the real roots of the sky-high prices—the wars in Iran and Ukraine—show no signs of abating or ending. Publicly, Trump says he isn’t concerned about the Iran war affecting the midterm elections in November. But moves like a diesel ban, coupled with complaints from Republican candidates, suggest that times are getting desperate.