Centrists Won’t Tell You Where “Moderating” on Trans Rights Ends Up

This has been a perennial concern of the chattering classes for the entire Trump era, and the offer they put to Democrats is a seemingly attractive one: Remain supportive of a small and vulnerable segment of the population without seeming out of touch with much of America, in the words of Jonathan Cowan, president of Third Way. This was echoed more recently by Thomas Edsall, writing in The New York Times, who argued that Democrats voting to bar trans women from women’s sports would help them reconnect with the median voter.

And some Democrats are listening. California Governor (and possible presidential candidate) Gavin Newsom has had several stabs at “moderating” on trans rights. More recently, Representative Seth Moulton, running in a competitive primary against Ed Markey, argued that many Americans believe “that trans people should be protected,” but “when it comes to competitive sports, they feel uncomfortable.”

Overall, however, the party has not gone as far as the moderators feel is necessary. If they’re selling a train ride, Democrats will go a stop or two but then get off. They’ll mention the issue less, drop overtly “woke” language (if they ever used it at all), maybe even say something about women’s sports or young children medically transitioning and then backtrack, or partially backtrack. That’s it.