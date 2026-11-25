Trump Blames Voters for Stock Market Tanking
It’s never his fault.
President Trump is blaming the voters—not AI anxiety or his own tariffs—on the stock market’s poor performance.
“Stocks are down sharply because of the November Third Election results,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. “I wasn’t on the Ballot, but if I was, the results, just like all three times before, would have been much different, and the Stock Market, and your 401-k’s, would be BOOMING. I told you so!!!”’
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell before moderately recovering, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each dropped. These movements have little to do with the midterm elections—in which Trump’s agenda was indeed on the ballot—and more to do with the tariffs he’s placing on the European Union, China, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and 27 other EU members—a policy that has already proven to be economically disastrous. It’s one of the major reasons why his party lost the midterms. Now he’s doing it again, and blaming it on the very people whom his policy hurt.