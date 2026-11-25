In the end, Kilmar Ábrego García’s extraordinary 20-month struggle against Donald Trump’s crazed persecution and vilification campaign against him concluded with a single, quiet gesture. As Ábrego García stood in Dulles Airport, a federal agent unlocked and removed his ankle bracelet.
“Thank you,” Ábrego García said to the man who removed his last remaining shackle, which he’d been wearing for nearly a year. And that was the end of that.
Ábrego García is now a free man. His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, confirmed to me that the government dropped its effort to remove him to a country of its choosing—leaving him free to go anywhere outside the United States he desires—provided he do so by November 24. He boarded a flight to Spain, where he landed Wednesday morning and will enter on a tourist’s visa.
We obtained video of Ábrego García’s final unshackling. It’s a surprisingly anticlimactic moment, given that it brings to an end perhaps the most deranged vendetta ever waged by an American president against a single individual.
Ábrego García succeeded in securing a measure of justice—and managed to defeat Trump’s efforts to persecute him—even if he had to leave the United States to do so.
That’s not how Trump’s propagandists are spinning this outcome, of course. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin pretended it was a victory for Trump, claiming that “we are delighted” that Ábrego García has “self-deported from the United States to Spain.”
Because there is no limit to Mullin’s bootlicking self-debasement on Trump’s behalf, his statement repeated a barrage of slander about Ábrego García that the government could never make stick despite well over a year of efforts to make it so.
But Mullin’s display of exultation is hollow. Make no mistake: Trump, Mullin, and Stephen Miller—the architect of the campaign against Ábrego García—absolutely did not get their way with regard to Ábrego García’s fate.
At no point in this saga did Trump and Miller secure the maximum subjugation and humiliation for Ábrego García they craved. Let’s roll the tape: First, Trump’s deportation forces removed him in March 2025 to a gulag in El Salvador, violating a 2019 court order that had resolved the Salvadoran’s undocumented status by prohibiting his removal to that particular country.
When the administration acknowledged this had been done in “error,” Miller rushed to declare that it wasn’t an error at all. Why? Because Miller badly wanted this case to set an example demonstrating Trump’s power to decree undesirables subject to removal by dictatorial fiat, outside due process and the law.
That failed. The Supreme Court ordered Trump to facilitate Ábrego García’s return, which the administration ultimately did. Trump and his top agency heads then unleashed months of state propaganda depicting him as an MS-13 member and worse, all to make it true that he was a criminal who deserved imprisonment or exile.
Yet despite deploying the entire federal government to try to find evidence of this, Trump and Miller never could do so—that smear campaign, too, failed. Federal prosecutors then brought criminal charges against Ábrego García for allegedly trafficking migrants—a case so questionable that one veteran prosecutor resigned. As Politico’s Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney detail, it’s been so dubious all along that a judge temporarily tossed it due to its plainly vindictive nature.
It’s crucial to recall that throughout Ábrego García’s prosecution, the government sought to remove him to various African countries, which declined to take him. Incredibly, even though he’d agreed to be deported to Costa Rica, the government refused to send him there, apparently because it couldn’t be spun as a glorious triumph for Trump.
So let’s be clear: This effort also failed. Trump and Miller wanted Ábrego García either imprisoned in the United States or deported to a place of their choosing, one that inflicted maximal degradation for the crime of embarrassing the Despot. Neither outcome happened.
Indeed, because the government couldn’t successfully deport him on Trump’s terms, it finally agreed to let Ábrego García decamp to a country of his choosing. “Instead of being shackled on an ICE Air flight to Africa, he left on a United Airlines economy-plus flight to a destination he selected,” attorney Sandoval-Moshenberg told me.
What’s really been at stake all throughout is whether Trump and Miller could simply suspend the rule of law to exert their preferred punishment on a designated enemy of the state. Illegal removal to a foreign torture prison; months of state-sponsored vilification; an obviously vindictive prosecution; the push to deport him to a country selected by Trump and only Trump—it all failed.
This is not Ábrego García’s preferred outcome. He wanted to remain in the United States with his wife and American-born children, who are all U.S. citizens. But here’s the bottom line: No matter how hard lickspittles like Mullin spin otherwise, Trump and Miller did not get their way. Ábrego García remains unbowed.
Indeed, if a Democrat becomes president in 2029, it’s easy to envision Ábrego García getting paroled back into our country. After all, in a very real sense, he’s the victim of state persecution at the hands of the United States. If he had to leave Trump’s America to get the justice due to him, the next president can bring him back and complete the circle.
“He’s got a clear path back to the United States under the next administration, by virtue of his U.S. citizen wife,” Sandoval-Moshenberg told me. “Kilmar will outlast Donald Trump.”
Ábrego García is already receiving invitations to speak at universities and civil society organizations in at least four different countries, where he’ll tell his side of the story, says Chris Newman, a lawyer for his family.
“The Trump administration’s campaign to destroy Kilmar backfired massively,” Newman told me. “For over 600 days, they told the world lie after lie about Kilmar and his family. Kilmar endured.” People fighting for democracy and the rule of law in the United States and beyond, Newman added, will “now look to him for inspiration.”
Trump and Miller brought the full weight of the federal government to bear against this young day laborer and father in one of the most extraordinary abuses of power in modern U.S. history. The case may one day be taught in law schools as a sign of our brush with authoritarianism. Should he end up back in here in 2029, a free man, it ultimately may also be sanctified as a sign of our democratic resilience.