Ábrego García is now a free man. His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, confirmed to me that the government dropped its effort to remove him to a country of its choosing—leaving him free to go anywhere outside the United States he desires—provided he do so by November 24. He boarded a flight to Spain, where he landed Wednesday morning and will enter on a tourist’s visa.

We obtained video of Ábrego García’s final unshackling. It’s a surprisingly anticlimactic moment, given that it brings to an end perhaps the most deranged vendetta ever waged by an American president against a single individual.

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Ábrego García succeeded in securing a measure of justice—and managed to defeat Trump’s efforts to persecute him—even if he had to leave the United States to do so.