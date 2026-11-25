“The Starshield restrictions in Ukraine have created a vicious circle: Neither of the key stakeholders has been able to clarify who made the decision to impose these limitations,” Sienik wrote.

“To be frank and straightforward: Ukrainians already face enough life-threatening challenges as a result of Russia’s ongoing aggression,” he continued. “We cannot afford to accept the disruption of a critical service such as Starshield as just another episode and simply move on. This issue must remain on the agenda until it is fully resolved.”

“This technology has saved countless lives in Ukraine by enabling us to effectively intercept Russian drones,” he continued. “However, the sudden restrictions, imposed without any prior warning more than a week ago, have placed Ukrainian civilians in additional danger. Every day these limitations remain in place creates real risks and potentially devastating consequences for people on the ground.”