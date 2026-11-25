Ukraine Diplomat Issues Grave Warning About Starlink Restrictions
Chargé d’Affaires Denys Sienik called it a “vicious cycle.”
SpaceX’s Starshield lapses have created a “vicious cycle” in Ukraine, according to that country’s top diplomat.
Denys Sienik took to X Wednesday to explain how the company’s seemingly inexplicable regional internet failures and Starshield terminal restrictions have only caused Ukraine more wounds in its ongoing war against the Russian invasion.
“The Starshield restrictions in Ukraine have created a vicious circle: Neither of the key stakeholders has been able to clarify who made the decision to impose these limitations,” Sienik wrote.
“To be frank and straightforward: Ukrainians already face enough life-threatening challenges as a result of Russia’s ongoing aggression,” he continued. “We cannot afford to accept the disruption of a critical service such as Starshield as just another episode and simply move on. This issue must remain on the agenda until it is fully resolved.”
“This technology has saved countless lives in Ukraine by enabling us to effectively intercept Russian drones,” he continued. “However, the sudden restrictions, imposed without any prior warning more than a week ago, have placed Ukrainian civilians in additional danger. Every day these limitations remain in place creates real risks and potentially devastating consequences for people on the ground.”
Ukraine has suffered from several intelligence gaps since last month, when Elon Musk’s satellite-supplied internet service suddenly dropped its connection over the country as Russia barraged Kyiv with missiles. Musk initially blamed the lapse on the decisions of the U.S. military and Donald Trump, but then Trump also refused to take responsibility.
Musk eventually confessed to slowing down the region’s Starlink connection. He claimed in an X post on October 24 that Ukraine had violated Starlink’s terms of service by using the civilian variation of SpaceX’s internet connection to attack Russia, even though Ukraine’s defenses were attempting to ward off Russian missiles at the time.
But Starshield, the government variant that Musk has claimed is singularly controlled by the U.S., has been similarly turbulent for Ukrainian forces. On November 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X that Ukraine’s front lines had experienced problems with Starshield’s services for several days.
In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Zelenskiy said that use of Starshield’s military terminals had been restricted to areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russia, making the technology effectively useless. In the same interview, Zelenskiy revealed that he planned to appeal his war efforts to the incoming Democratic majority in Congress in the new year.