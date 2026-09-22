To Wary Working People, AI Preemption Is the New Nafta

People around here have never forgotten the smug certainty of those who stood to profit, personally and politically, from those votes, as they claimed that every factory worker would become a programmer and China would become a liberal democracy. It is that same smug confidence from a similar chorus of naïve geniuses that echoes through today’s evangelists of acceleration. Imagine how it lands with people I know who have a three-ring binder of certificates from every retraining program they were told to complete, while each new job paid less and lasted fewer years than the one before.

This is why the American people are not just demanding safety. They are demanding a seat at the table. They do not believe that the people who got rich off decisions that made them poor should be trusted to set the rules for something likely to change every aspect of life. We need immediate action to prevent catastrophic, personal, and localized harms. These will prove to be defining issues of this election: regulations, liability, and data centers. The next election will be defined by which presidential candidate has the most serious answer to the much harder questions of how we protect human agency and human employment in the era of AI.

The politics of AI are not yet coded as red or blue. For all that is new about AI, it elevates principles that are as timeless as they are universal—that legitimacy only comes from the consent of the governed or the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The people I meet—the ones with the three-ring binders—have accumulated far more wisdom than the wealth amassed by the monotone disrupters. We are prepared to know exactly what is coming, and this time they intend to be at the table when the decisions get made. In November, they will be.