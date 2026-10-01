Trump to Reward People Who Buy His Crypto for Making Him Rich
Donald Trump is hosting a dinner just for the top buyers of his meme coin.
President Donald Trump will be hosting the “most EXCLUSIVE DINNER IN THE WORLD” to the top purchasers of his cryptocurrency.
The Washington Sun reported Thursday that the website for Trump’s meme coin, GetTrumpMemes.com, is offering invitations to “an evening with 3 Legends and President Donald J. Trump” for the 185 largest holders of the cryptocurrency, with the top 29 buyers scoring an invite to a “VIP Reception with YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT” and the top four getting an 18-karat Trump-branded gold watch.
The event will be held on November 22 at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Invitations seem specifically made to encourage sales of the $TRUMP coin and give the president a hefty profit, and the competition to crown the biggest purchasers began Wednesday.
Last year, Trump held a similar dinner for his meme coin at his golf club in northern Virginia, as well as another such dinner in April at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. At the Virginia dinner in May 2025, guests reportedly shelled out $148 million to gain access to the president for a substandard steak or halibut dinner, and the full guest list wasn’t made public because the president was attending the event off the clock.
Some of the known guests included former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom; Chinese billionaire and accused fraudster Justin Sun (who is now suing the president); and Vincent Liu, the chief investment officer at Taiwan-based Kronos Research.
The $2.2 billion Trump made last year mostly came from his cryptocurrency ventures, and he doesn’t appear to be letting up. The latest dinner is chock-full of potential ethical violations, with the president clearly selling access to himself. But while these ventures have been lucrative for Trump, they haven’t worked out well for the people he dupes into investing.
Trump’s crypto products have lost an estimated $4.7 billion for their investors thus far, according to watchdog group Public Citizen. It’s not clear how much guests will have to shell out to attend this upcoming dinner, but Trump’s largest meme coin account holds about $104 million’s worth.
Unlike World Liberty Financial, which is owned by Trump’s sons, Trump doesn’t own the firm behind his meme coin, instead only selling the marketing rights to his name. That distance gives him some legal protection. But it doesn’t change the fact that he’s ripping off investors to make bank with no fear of consequences.