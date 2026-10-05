Pathetic Republicans “Trans”-ition to Their Vile Closing Argument

It’s pathetic. Here we have a president and a political party that have done the following. They have seen prices rise dramatically on their watch and have not only had no response to it but, at least in the case of the president, have repeatedly denied that this is even happening; they have sanctioned and defended the detention (in harsh conditions) of innocent people and the shooting of American citizens by a lavishly funded and poorly trained paramilitary force whose members are recruited through appeals to racial extremism; they have started a calamitous war because the president created the conditions that made war, in his mind, necessary (that is, by rescinding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action); they have exploded the deficit and the debt; they have engaged in (the president) or turned a blind eye to (the rest of the party) corruption on a Ferdinand Marcos type of scale. In these and numerous other ways, Donald Trump and the Republican Party have made daily life harder for regular Americans while simultaneously degrading the nation’s character and soul. And they’re going to finish this campaign by trying to terrify people about a thing that hardly exists.

That’s a point that can’t be made often enough. In December 2024, NCAA president Charlie Baker was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “How many athletes are there in the U.S. in NCAA schools?” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin asked. About 510,000, said Baker. And how many of these athletes are openly transgender, Durbin wondered. The answer came back: “Less than 10.”

And what about the Olympics? In this century, which in this case is likely the same thing as saying “ever,” exactly two transgender athletes have competed in the Olympics, along with about six nonbinary athletes, out of something on the order of 13,000 Olympians every four years (the International Olympics Committee has banned trans women from competing in women’s categories starting in 2028; you can agree or disagree with this decision, but whatever one’s view, the fact is that it means that the future number will be zero).