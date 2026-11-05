The Secret Weapon That Went Pffft: The GOP’s Anti-Trans Attack Ads

Tuesday night delivered an epic loss for the GOP. It was a curb-stomping for the ages; the sum of all Republican fears. Texas went blue. The House is projected to wind up with 255 seats held by Democrats. If Mary Peltola wins in Alaska and Scott Colom in Mississippi, Democrats will end up with and astounding 55 or 56 seats in the Senate. They came within a whisker of winning Florida and Louisiana as well. By my own estimates, the polls underestimated Democrats by an average of about 3 points. This could be the worst loss we have seen in national politics since Ronald Reagan obliterated Walter Mondale.

It is impossible for anyone to say that Republicans made the right choice in focusing their campaign on transgender people. I suppose some (like Musk) would argue that loss would have been worse if not for the anti-transgender ads, but Republicans lost in basically every state where they were the ads were in heavy rotation and hung on by the skin of their teeth in states no one thought would be competitive.

It’s also impossible to say that the few Democrats who threw transgender people under the bus profited from it. Some, like Amy Acton in Ohio and Annie Andrews in South Carolina, won in red states; on the other hand, they had comparatively weak opponents like Vivek Ramaswamy and Darline Graham. Ohio Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur, who had some nasty things to say about transgender people in her political ads, brutally underperformed, being on track to win her district by only 6.8 points in a D+11 year.