I Received the Fake Transgender Mailer, and It Was Actually … Nice?

But let me return to the fact that a presumably right-wing agent has been spending serious cash to widely distribute information that is nearly identical to actual LGBTQ+ support literature. Why are they doing this? It seems they think it will benefit them politically and socially. This is where would-be allies who are not living in small-town Texas might want to take notice. Because the context in which such material is encountered matters tremendously, and the politics of representation and visibility and identity may not play out the same way in every community. Advocacy that focuses on visible representation and social encouragement might not always have positive outcomes—in fact, it can be ephemeral, alienating, easily co-opted, and at times more beneficial to organizers than to those who must live in its long shadow.

Observers more knowledgeable than myself have noted that since the 1980s, organized LGBTQ+ advocacy and organized right-wing intolerance have gathered strength in tandem, functioning as “perfect enemies,” while not affecting all regions or individuals evenly. A great deal of such advocacy is well intentioned and deeply felt, under the theory that outspokenness and/or visibility will generate a kind of trickle-down acceptance. But the reality is that greater familiarity often breeds contempt—or in this case, more rigorously ideological hatred and downstream backlash that can pose a tremendous danger to those who don’t have a healthy 401(k). And sometimes it can be much too easy for advocates who have been able to build secure lives to forget this, especially if they are not LGBTQ+ themselves.

The fake flyer tells us something further: It clarifies what the opponents of human rights actually fear. They don’t fear the conversations, the advocacy, the confrontation, the corporate tokenism, the smarmy messages of support, the slick magazines, or the visibility. Probably not even the gay cruise ships. That is all just grist for the mill. What they do fear is stated right there in the scary pamphlet: emancipation. What they fear is that everyone could gain the practical freedom and stability to live our lives in accordance with our own desires and aspirations. In this case, the particular boogeyman is 17-year-olds who may seek to be emancipated from their parents’ control (a situation that is vanishingly rare and requires a court order along with demonstrated financial self-sufficiency; good luck getting that as a trans/queer youth in Texas). More broadly speaking, they fear the emancipation of low-wage workers, of wives, of heirs, of everyone who is staying in a harmful and unhappy situation because they perceive no feasible alternative.