Samuel Alito’s Tortured Attempts to Explain Himself

The book release comes at a key moment for both Alito and the court. One looming question is whether and when Alito will retire. Polls show that Democrats are likely to retake the Senate in November’s midterm elections, which would likely prevent Trump from filling the vacancy with a nominee who shares Alito’s judicial outlook. If Democrats retake the White House in 2028, another opportunity might not come for six more years. In response to speculation, Alito ruled out retiring midway through the court’s current term earlier this week. Beyond next June is an open question.

In an interview with CBS’s Jan Crawford, Alito also ruled out the prospect that the Supreme Court would overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 ruling that struck down same-sex marriage bans nationwide. He was among the dissenting justices from the ruling 11 years ago and has not changed his position on whether it was correctly decided. But he has argued that the decision’s impact now counsels against overturning it.

“One of the important factors we take into account in deciding whether we should reexamine a past decision is the degree to which there has been reliance on the decision,” Alito explained. “Obviously a great deal had changed in the country as a result of Obergefell. There was a lot of reliance in various ways on the decision in Obergefell.” Overturning it now would call into question untold numbers of marriages, he suggested, with a cavalcade of other legal consequences that would follow.