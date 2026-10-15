The Increasingly Long Drive to Give Birth in Rural America

This crisis is spreading at a time when infant and maternal mortality rates in the U.S. are far higher than those of comparable high-income nations like Canada, Australia, France, and Japan, especially for women of color and women in rural areas, who face significantly higher pregnancy risks than those in urban areas. Meanwhile, birth rates are plummeting across the country, thereby reducing the revenue these hospitals depend on to provide maternity care. And the worst is yet to come: The nearly $1 trillion cuts to Medicaid in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act are bearing down on hospitals everywhere, pushing rural facilities toward a “fiscal cliff.”

It’s no secret that rural health care in the United States is in serious trouble. The losses in labor and delivery services are symptomatic of a much wider trend; more than 100 rural hospitals across the country have shut their doors entirely in the last decade, leaving over four million Americans without easy access to care. Of those that remain, the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, or CHQPR, identifies 700 more at risk of closing in the near future. Physician shortages, aging populations, and low patient volumes all play a role, but the problem essentially comes down to funding. Health insurance payments, including those from private insurers as well as Medicare and Medicaid, are not enough to cover the cost of care. And when a small hospital system is looking to cut costs, labor and delivery is often first on the chopping block.

“A hospital can’t be a hospital unless it has an emergency department. A hospital can’t be a hospital if it doesn’t have inpatient care. But it can be a hospital if it doesn’t have maternity care. So if a hospital needs to eliminate services, then what does it eliminate?” said Harold Miller, president and CEO of CHQPR. American health care largely operates on a fee-for-service model, meaning that providers and health systems are reimbursed by insurers for each individual service they deliver. Every procedure, every office visit, every scan or test has a price tag. Maternity units have high fixed operating costs. They have to be staffed around the clock with nurses and anesthesia coverage, with an operating room ready for emergency C-sections and physicians on call who can perform them, regardless of whether the unit delivers 80 babies a year or 800. But fee-for-service reimbursement rewards the number of births, not how prepared the hospital is to deliver them. As a result, rural maternity units, where volumes are significantly lower and the proportion of patients on Medicaid (which has lower reimbursement rates) is significantly higher, end up operating in the red.