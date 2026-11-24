The IAAAP, where the lead azide is stored, is one of several government-owned, contractor-operated “GOCO” facilities spawned between World War II and the early Cold War. While owned by the Army, the facility has since 2008 been operated by a civilian contractor called American Ordnance LLC, a subsidiary of the Philadelphia-based defense contractor Day & Zimmermann. Such facilities—part of the Army’s munitions supply chains—tend to exist in rural areas and are staffed mainly by government contractors and Army civilian employees, with relatively few active military personnel on-site.

These contractors and employees have now found themselves in an impossible situation. Dan Kasteza—who once worked as a chemical officer for the U.S. Army, and has written extensively on the branch’s demilitarization programs—told me over email that there is “no safe way” to deal with the materials in question, leaving controlled detonation as the safest, albeit hardly safe at all, option. “The situation is such that a person cannot safely approach the stockpile and there’s no way you can order someone to do it,” he said. “There’s no PPE that exists for such a situation. Even robotics is somewhat speculative because if the whole stockpile goes up in a bang, it’s enough to send a robot flying through the air, possibly in dangerous fragments, just adding fragmentation to the existing hazards. So the whole thing is a ticking time bomb, so to speak.”

Although the Pentagon has well-established protocols for dealing with toxic waste, recent government communications about the ordeal have described the stockpile’s dangerously sorry state as a relatively new problem. The Army has stated that it discovered that the stored material had “partially crystallized, making it increasingly sensitive to friction, shock, and cold winter temperatures” on March 11. But the Army seems to have been aware of issues with its decades-old lead azide stockpile long before then. A 2014 Army press release notes that the Pentagon began developing alternatives to lead azide in 2004, “in response to the Department of Defense’s concerns over a 40-year-old stockpile of lead azide deteriorating at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.” In September 2025—months before officials said they discovered the problem—the Army posted a contracting opportunity for “Lead Azide Neutralization at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant,” which it “anticipated” would be rewarded to American Ordnance LLC. The Army did not respond to a request for comment as to the fate of that contract.