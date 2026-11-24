On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Army will blow up some 9,600 pounds of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown. Federal officials were spotted on Tuesday afternoon canvassing the town, handing out informational flyers and tape to secure windows, doors, and cracks. The Army and public officials have recommended that residents near the site of the blast evacuate and that others in the vicinity stay indoors. Depending on weather patterns, toxic plumes of lead-containing dust could spread as far as 100 miles away and settle onto the ground, crops, and bodies of water, including the Mississippi River, posing risks to humans as well as pets and livestock. Given the unprecedented nature of such a blast, public officials speaking to Iowa Public Radio noted, the full scope of the public health threat will depend on levels of lead concentration on the ground and in the air, which can only be monitored after the detonation has occurred.
In its current, degraded state, the lead azide—now being stored in two earth-covered, steel-reinforced bunkers—would be extraordinarily dangerous to handle and transport, experts seem to agree, and is liable to explode amid dropping temperatures or inclement weather. That sensitivity also prompted officials to rule out potential chemical neutralization, which would require manipulating the drums. Still, several questions remain about how such an explosive situation was allowed to develop and the full scope of the dangers facing residents of Iowa and neighboring states: Who screwed up? What exactly is getting blown up? And what will that mean for the potentially massive numbers of people living downwind of Wednesday’s blast?
The IAAAP, where the lead azide is stored, is one of several government-owned, contractor-operated “GOCO” facilities spawned between World War II and the early Cold War. While owned by the Army, the facility has since 2008 been operated by a civilian contractor called American Ordnance LLC, a subsidiary of the Philadelphia-based defense contractor Day & Zimmermann. Such facilities—part of the Army’s munitions supply chains—tend to exist in rural areas and are staffed mainly by government contractors and Army civilian employees, with relatively few active military personnel on-site.
These contractors and employees have now found themselves in an impossible situation. Dan Kasteza—who once worked as a chemical officer for the U.S. Army, and has written extensively on the branch’s demilitarization programs—told me over email that there is “no safe way” to deal with the materials in question, leaving controlled detonation as the safest, albeit hardly safe at all, option. “The situation is such that a person cannot safely approach the stockpile and there’s no way you can order someone to do it,” he said. “There’s no PPE that exists for such a situation. Even robotics is somewhat speculative because if the whole stockpile goes up in a bang, it’s enough to send a robot flying through the air, possibly in dangerous fragments, just adding fragmentation to the existing hazards. So the whole thing is a ticking time bomb, so to speak.”
Although the Pentagon has well-established protocols for dealing with toxic waste, recent government communications about the ordeal have described the stockpile’s dangerously sorry state as a relatively new problem. The Army has stated that it discovered that the stored material had “partially crystallized, making it increasingly sensitive to friction, shock, and cold winter temperatures” on March 11. But the Army seems to have been aware of issues with its decades-old lead azide stockpile long before then. A 2014 Army press release notes that the Pentagon began developing alternatives to lead azide in 2004, “in response to the Department of Defense’s concerns over a 40-year-old stockpile of lead azide deteriorating at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.” In September 2025—months before officials said they discovered the problem—the Army posted a contracting opportunity for “Lead Azide Neutralization at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant,” which it “anticipated” would be rewarded to American Ordnance LLC. The Army did not respond to a request for comment as to the fate of that contract.
As the private contractor in charge of the Iowa facility, American Ordnance LLC is also tasked with performing “monthly visual inspections” of the areas where lead azide is stored. As recently as 2024, the Des Moines Register pointed out, the company was fined $9,795 by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration for failing to evaluate at least 20 IAAAP workers for exposure to TNT, a human carcinogen.
The facility is headed up by IAAAP Commander Lt. Col. Daniel V. Nosse. His deputy is a civilian, Bill Kehoe, whose job includes coordinating operations with American Ordnance LLC. Kehoe has been at his post since March 23, not long after the lead azide crystallization was discovered. The Army did not respond to comments as to whether his predecessor’s departure had to do with that discovery.
Acknowledging his unfamiliarity with the particulars of the situation, Kasteza reasoned that the lead azide could have degraded to such a dire extent thanks to the “institutional laxness or the vicissitudes of an aging Army civilian workforce.” In other words, the problem may be the result of lost expertise: “Civil servants have been badly treated by the Trump administration, and it could easily be that the one or two guys who really had a handle as to what was going were forced into early retirement, had enough and quit, or were DOGE’d away.”
Iowans, meanwhile, have been skeptical of the official explanations for the blast, and frustrated by the limited information they’ve been provided. A lawsuit from the Sierra Club and the Iowa Environmental Council sought to stop the blast and resulted in the temporary stay that’s now been lifted. “The Army did a very poor job of communicating with the public until we filed the lawsuit,” Wally Taylor, legal chair for the Sierra Club’s Iowa Chapter, told me on Tuesday. “The Army didn’t think they had to care about anybody here.”
In response to the lawsuit and public outrage about the planned detonation, federal and state officials have provided additional information and resources and beefed up safety protocols. The legal proceedings themselves have also highlighted some possibly worrying details about the Pentagon’s plans. A declaration provided to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit by Ranajit Sahu—an expert witness—flagged several areas of concern. In the Army’s Emergency Permit Application to deal with the waste, a section titled “Brief Description of Waste Involved” contains one bullet point describing lead azide and its dangers, including the potential—when heated—for it to produce “lead metal oxides and fumes, hydrazoic acid vapors and nitrogen oxides.” The second of two bullet points in that section, which appears to contain four or five lines of text, was redacted. The Army and the Environmental Protection Agency did not respond to several requests to explain why that section had been redacted or what other sorts of waste were involved.
In Sahu’s declaration, he notes that hydrazoic acid is “highly toxic” and raised concerns that the Army had not provided guidance related to the public health impact of that substance or the unspecified “combustion gases” noted in the Army’s Environmental Assessment for Lead Azide Risk Mitigation. The various resources provided to Iowa residents seem to pertain only to lead particulate matter, identifying the “two primary pathways” for potential harm as lead exposure from breathing in air after the detonation and lead exposure from dust in surfaces. The literature made, it seems, no mention of hydrazoic acid.
As the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant has burst into headlines, so has its history. The Des Moines Register reported on Tuesday that the IAAAP has in decades past manufactured nuclear weapons—a fact unearthed when several workers on the site were diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in the 1980s. More than 2,000 workers in Iowa have made claims under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act, set up to compensate individuals who developed various ailments as a result of their work on typically secretive nuclear weapons programs, and exposure to radioactive materials. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has undertaken extensive remediation efforts in Iowa and other sites where those materials have been stored. Speaking to the Register, Michelle Evermore—a senior director at the National Employment Law Project, who interviewed IAAAP workers for her master’s thesis on the history and ongoing health effects of U.S. weapons programs—wanted “to try to reassure Iowans the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did a good job,” but “feels it is possible some of the old radioactive material from as far back as the 1940s could also wind up in the air and water when the Army detonates the lead azide.”
In a section on Permitted and Prohibited Identification, the EPA’s Emergency Permit for the detonation redacts two lines of text describing what hazardous wastes the Army is permitted treated. It does specify that the Army is prohibited from treating any material “contaminated with or suspected of being contaminated with” radioactive material, along with herbicides, biological agents, and other dangerous substances.
That it might only be lead-laden dust billowing over a large swath of the United States is hardly comforting. Only diligent testing over the coming days, weeks, and months will be able to determine just how much damage the detonation wrought. Maybe eventually we’ll also get more answers about how hastily blowing up nearly 10,000 pounds of lead azide came to be the safest possible solution to a problem decades in the making.