Multiple justices asked questions along these lines, including Justice Elena Kagan, who may have been trying to steer her colleagues to a less extreme outcome. It fell to Justice Sonia Sotomayor to note that Carlson’s holding had other purposes, as well—namely, to serve as a deterrent for future prison officials against similar levels of medical negligence. Ideally, those officials would respect each prisoner’s constitutional rights at all times. But sometimes the fear of being sued (and especially the fear of losing a lawsuit and a lot of money with it) can be a powerful motivator for virtuous conduct. “There’s nothing in the alternatives you’re suggesting that’s going to address that deterrence aspect, correct?” Sotomayor asked Walker. He replied that whether a cause of action provides “proper deterrence” is “something that Congress, rather than federal courts, needs to calibrate.”

The Supreme Court itself has said the same thing, as Justice Clarence Thomas noted in the 2022 case Egbert v. Boule. The justices declined in that case to find an implied cause of action for a Fourth Amendment excessive force claim. Though they did not overturn Bivens et al., Thomas quoted other recent decisions to emphasize that recognizing implied causes of action for violating constitutional rights was now a “disfavored judicial activity.” The Constitution’s separation of powers was central to his argument.

We have come “to appreciate more fully the tension between” judicially created causes of action and “the Constitution’s separation of legislative and judicial power.” At bottom, creating a cause of action is a legislative endeavor. Courts engaged in that unenviable task must evaluate a “range of policy considerations … at least as broad as the range … a legislature would consider.” Those factors include “economic and governmental concerns,” “administrative costs,” and the “impact on governmental operations systemwide.” Unsurprisingly, Congress is “far more competent than the Judiciary” to weigh such policy considerations. And the Judiciary’s authority to do so at all is, at best, uncertain.

This deep reverence for Congress and its powers would be laudable if it weren’t unconvincing. Imagine, if you will, that everything about this case was the same except for one thing: Watanabe was being held in a state prison instead of a federal one, and the officials were state employees instead of federal ones. In this hypothetical, Watanabe would not need to rely on an implied cause of action to sue them for violating his constitutional rights in federal court. He could invoke Section 1983 instead. The Reconstruction-era provision of federal law allows plaintiffs to sue state and local officials for damages in federal court for violating their federal constitutional rights.