The Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this month in Nielsen v. Watanabe, where it will decide whether a Hawaii man who allegedly experienced medical mistreatment in prison can personally sue those responsible for damages. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded last year that he could because there was an implied cause of action in the Eighth Amendment that allowed it.
It appears unlikely that the justices will agree. The Supreme Court has disfavored these type of claims for the last thirty years, and the six-justice conservative majority sounded unwilling to extend them further. Such actions should be created by Congress, they have argued, not through judge-made law. The net result will be an even more difficult legal environment for prisoners whose constitutional rights are violated.
What stands out about the case—and, indeed, about the court’s overall approach to what are known as “Bivens claims”—is how the court approaches this debate between legislative and judicial power in other, similar circumstances. In the near future, the court’s decision will likely tell Americans that it is Congress’s responsibility to decide when and how people can sue government officials to defend their constitutional rights. The nation’s experience with qualified immunity tells a different story.
This particular case arose when the plaintiff, Kekai Watanabe, was assaulted by other prisoners at a federal prison in Honolulu in 2021. During the attack, they repeatedly bludgeoned him with a weighted sock. Watanabe asked to see prison medical staff later that night and complained to guards about “severe pain and headaches,” according to court filings. He saw Francis Nielsen, a member of the prison’s nursing staff, a few days later, at which point he noted that he was suffering from agonizing back pain, as well.
“When Watanabe requested treatment at a hospital, Nielsen refused, telling him, ‘you are not going to’ the hospital and to ‘stop being a cry baby,’” his lawyers told the justices in their brief. He then spent the following two months in solitary confinement. “Watanabe was not taken to a hospital or examined by a specialist; he received only intermittent and short-term treatment for pain, often over-the-counter medication,” they explained.
Seven months later, Watanabe finally received an x-ray that revealed the extent of his injuries: a fractured coccyx, from which bone chips had migrated into other parts of his lower torso. “Although prison officials agreed to allow Watanabe to receive treatment from a specialist, that never happened,” his lawyers told the justice. He was ultimately released from custody in 2024, three years after the original attack, but “remains in tremendous pain today.”
While he was still incarcerated in 2022, Watanabe sued Nielsen and other prison officials for damages in their personal capacity for violating his Eighth Amendment rights with substandard medical care. There is no federal law that allows Watanabe to bring this kind of claim against a federal official. But courts have recognized other implied causes of action in the Fourth and Eighth Amendment contexts. These claims are known as Bivens claims after the 1971 case Bivens v. Six Unknown Federal Agents, which established them.
In Bivens, the Supreme Court held that a wronged plaintiff could sue federal agents for damages in their personal capacity for violating their Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful searches and seizures. No act of Congress authorized these claims, but a 6–3 majority reasoned that it could be inferred from broader common-law principles. “Of course, the Fourth Amendment does not in so many words provide for its enforcement by an award of money damages for the consequences of its violation,” Justice William Brennan wrote for the court. “But it is … well settled that, where legal rights have been invaded, and a federal statute provides for a general right to sue for such invasion, federal courts may use any available remedy to make good the wrong done.”
“[The agents] seek to treat the relationship between a citizen and a federal agent unconstitutionally exercising his authority as no different from the relationship between two private citizens,” Brennan wrote. “In so doing, they ignore the fact that power, once granted, does not disappear like a magic gift when it is wrongfully used. An agent acting—albeit unconstitutionally—in the name of the United States possesses a far greater capacity for harm than an individual trespasser exercising no authority other than his own.”
Bivens was decided in the twilight years of the Supreme Court’s liberal majority, and more moderate and conservative justices who followed often declined to extend it. Only twice since then has the court allowed similar implied causes of action to go forward: for sex discrimination by federal officials in the 1979 case Davis v. Pressman and for Eighth Amendment violations in the 1980 case Carlson v. Green. The latter case also involved medical mistreatment: The plaintiff’s son suffered an asthma attack in prison, received no medical treatment for eight hours, then received highly negligent medical treatment that contributed to his death.
In Nielsen, the prison officials hope to persuade the justices to do one of two things. One solution for them would be to overturn Bivens and Carlson altogether. “The Court has repudiated its reasoning; it is unworkable; and no reliance favors retention,” they claimed in their brief for the court. “Leaving Bivens on the books gives plaintiffs false hope, burdens defendants, and deters Congress from exercising its rightful role.” Alternatively, they said, the court could decline to extend Carlson to this specific context.
It seems unlikely that the court will choose the first option. Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out to Lucas Walker, who argued for the officials, that Congress “has had 55 years since Bivens and 46 years since Carlson” to override those rulings itself and hadn’t done it. “It seems like Congress, in fact, has left Bivens and Carlson where they stood,” he added, “and Congress has operated against that backdrop.” He noted that this wasn’t simply a matter of pure congressional inaction: Lawmakers had superseded the sex-discrimination claim in Davis with legislation, perhaps in part because the original defendant of the lawsuit was a former member of Congress.
Chief Justice John Roberts also pointed out that the Justice Department, which the court allowed to participate in the case, had specifically not asked the justices to overturn Bivens or Carlson. “I wonder if you have any insight into why or at least why shouldn’t we, on that question, defer to their expertise and experience?” he asked Walker, who said that limiting Carlson but not overturning Bivens might confuse the lower courts. “I mean, on the other hand, it could be viewed as a cautious, incremental approach to such a fundamental question,” Roberts responded.
The court’s second option, to narrow Carlson, seems more likely to be the outcome. There is one major difference between Carlson and Watanabe: The former died as a result of the prison staff’s malpractice, while the latter survived to sue for damages. (Carlson’s mother brought that case on behalf of his estate.) The court’s “death is different” mindset is a familiar one in Eighth Amendment cases. Though it diminishes Watanabe’s suffering, there is also a functional difference in outcomes. Carlson could not have turned to administrative proceedings for relief, nor obtained an injunction against the medical staff for the future. He was already dead. It was, as the court has said elsewhere in the Bivens context, “damages or nothing.”
Multiple justices asked questions along these lines, including Justice Elena Kagan, who may have been trying to steer her colleagues to a less extreme outcome. It fell to Justice Sonia Sotomayor to note that Carlson’s holding had other purposes, as well—namely, to serve as a deterrent for future prison officials against similar levels of medical negligence. Ideally, those officials would respect each prisoner’s constitutional rights at all times. But sometimes the fear of being sued (and especially the fear of losing a lawsuit and a lot of money with it) can be a powerful motivator for virtuous conduct. “There’s nothing in the alternatives you’re suggesting that’s going to address that deterrence aspect, correct?” Sotomayor asked Walker. He replied that whether a cause of action provides “proper deterrence” is “something that Congress, rather than federal courts, needs to calibrate.”
The Supreme Court itself has said the same thing, as Justice Clarence Thomas noted in the 2022 case Egbert v. Boule. The justices declined in that case to find an implied cause of action for a Fourth Amendment excessive force claim. Though they did not overturn Bivens et al., Thomas quoted other recent decisions to emphasize that recognizing implied causes of action for violating constitutional rights was now a “disfavored judicial activity.” The Constitution’s separation of powers was central to his argument.
We have come “to appreciate more fully the tension between” judicially created causes of action and “the Constitution’s separation of legislative and judicial power.” At bottom, creating a cause of action is a legislative endeavor. Courts engaged in that unenviable task must evaluate a “range of policy considerations … at least as broad as the range … a legislature would consider.” Those factors include “economic and governmental concerns,” “administrative costs,” and the “impact on governmental operations systemwide.” Unsurprisingly, Congress is “far more competent than the Judiciary” to weigh such policy considerations. And the Judiciary’s authority to do so at all is, at best, uncertain.
This deep reverence for Congress and its powers would be laudable if it weren’t unconvincing. Imagine, if you will, that everything about this case was the same except for one thing: Watanabe was being held in a state prison instead of a federal one, and the officials were state employees instead of federal ones. In this hypothetical, Watanabe would not need to rely on an implied cause of action to sue them for violating his constitutional rights in federal court. He could invoke Section 1983 instead. The Reconstruction-era provision of federal law allows plaintiffs to sue state and local officials for damages in federal court for violating their federal constitutional rights.
While Bivens claims are rare nowadays, Section 1983 is a well-established mechanism for bringing lawsuits against state and local officials. In this scenario, the hypothetical Watanabe could have filed a Section 1983 lawsuit against the hypothetical state prison officials for violating his Eighth Amendment rights. This is the implied solution when the Supreme Court says that it is Congress’s responsibility to act on this matter, not theirs. It would also reflect the court’s stated preference for statutory causes of action over judge-made ones.
Except when the high court reviews those kinds of cases, the shoe is suddenly on the other foot. The Supreme Court has imposed multiple limits on Section 1983 claims by allowing state officials to invoke qualified immunity when they are sued in federal court. Qualified immunity is not a product of Congress’s measured consideration of how to deter abuses by state officials while also giving them enough leeway to do their jobs. It is not even part of Section 1983 at all. It is a judicially created defense for state officials that often defeats otherwise legitimate claims. (The Supreme Court also allows federal officials to invoke it, but since Bivens claims are rare, nearly all cases that the justices hear on it are state ones.)
To overcome qualified immunity, a Section 1983 plaintiff must not only allege that a violation of their federal constitutional rights happened but that the violation ran counter to “clearly established law” at the time. The high court’s stated intent was to ensure that only “plainly incompetent” officials or those who “knowingly violate” the law can be sued. In practice, the “clearly established” standard gives broad leeway to reject Section 1983 claims by narrowly interpreting how clearly something has been established. What’s more, the Supreme Court no longer requires lower courts to address whether an official’s actions violated the Constitution at all. As a result, courts can effectively allow officials to commit the same violation over and over again without ever “clearly establishing” it.
The results have greatly reduced Section 1983’s potency, both as a remedy and as a deterrent, especially in cases involving cops. (The provision applies to state and local officials but naturally comes up most often in police-related interactions.) A major analysis of qualified-immunity cases by Reuters in 2020 found that the Supreme Court is far more likely to intervene on defendants’ behalf, even though qualified immunity–related cases reach its docket in roughly equal numbers from each side. Sotomayor described this pattern of heavily favoring police-related claims as a “disturbing trend” in a dissenting opinion from one such case in 2017.
If qualified immunity had been incorporated into Section 1983 by Congress, then lawmakers would bear the responsibility of correcting it, not the court. Instead, the doctrine flows from a series of decisions beginning with the 1967 case Pierson v. Ray, where the court sided with police officers in Jackson, Mississippi, who arrested a group of clergy for attempting to use segregated bus facilities there. The justices concluded in a 8–1 ruling that the officers were entitled to raise a good-faith defense against Section 1983 claims, setting off a chain of precedents that led to the modern qualified-immunity doctrine. Since 1982, state officials are no longer even required to demonstrate good faith.
Whether a defendant is entitled to qualified immunity is a distinct legal question from whether a plaintiff can bring a Bivens claim. But it is worth remembering the former as the court considers weakening the latter. If the Supreme Court rejects Watanabe’s claim later this term, its decision will almost certainly be a paean to legislative power. It is Congress’s immense responsibility, we will likely be told, to make it possible for Americans to sue federal officials for violating their constitutional rights. For the justices to seize that power, we will hear, would be a grave and unacceptable transgression by the judicial power upon the legislative.
In Egbert, Thomas described Bivens and Carlson as the “long past” by-products of “the heady days in which this Court assumed common-law powers” to create implied causes of action. Heaven forfend that such a judge-made infringement could ever bedevil our republic again. One would hope that qualified immunity could receive a similar level of skepticism and opprobrium from this court. It also came about in those “heady days,” after all. Unfortunately, the justices’ ratchet for official immunity—and, increasingly, for official impunity—only ever seems to tick in one direction, and it is not toward our constitutional rights.