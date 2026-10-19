Ilhan Omar Is the Right Kind of American. Trump Is the Wrong Kind.

By the late 1980s, discontent with Siad Barre was such that rebel groups began engaging government forces; a civil war erupted. By the early 1990s, Somalia was a failed state. Siad Barre went into exile. Governments couldn’t patch the nation together. And around that time, Somalis began to flee to Kenya—hundreds of thousands of them, into refugee camps. The largest, Dadaab, is still home to some 400,000 Somali refugees, 35 years later.

Why should all this matter to you right now? Because one of those refugees, Nur Omar Mohammed, took his children to Dadaab. By 1995, they were granted asylum by the United States of America and came here, eventually applying for citizenship. One of those children was 17 or 18 at the time of the citizenship application. That wouldn’t seem to matter much in the broad scheme of things, whether a youngster was this age or that some 30 years ago. But today, that youngster is Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, and Donald Trump and his subordinates are moving heaven and earth to use that alleged discrepancy to get her expelled not only from Congress but from the United States that once welcomed her.

The Trump administration’s move against Omar is repulsive. And it’s sure not happening because her father might have recorded her age inaccurately half a lifetime ago (an allegation that, as yet, remains unproven publicly). It’s happening first and foremost because she’s a very vocal critic of Trump and MAGA-ism. True, alongside her criticisms of Trump, she’s also made some remarks that smacked of antisemitism, and which were deserving of denunciation. But in this country, it’s the voters who decide whether such comments disqualify someone from office. And Omar’s voters have returned her to Congress three times after her initial election in 2018, and they’re about to do so again. And since she hasn’t been stopped at the ballot box, Trump is now searching for other means to do so.