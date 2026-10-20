Trump Hits Brutal New Polling Low—and GOP Leaks Grow Truly Humiliating

Donald Trump’s approval just sank to an abysmal 33–66 in the new Washington Post poll, a record low in Post polling. The survey also finds Democrats leading in the battle for the House by eight points. Meanwhile, the new NBC poll also finds Trump below 35 percent and puts the Democratic lead at 10 points. The polling averages also suggest a Democratic lead pressing double digits. Small wonder that Republicans are leaking to Politico that they blame this debacle squarely on Trump. They describe a situation of mass chaos created by Trump’s constantly shifting obsessions. One says he’s clueless about what “voters care about,” adding: “It’s insane.” Others are sharply criticizing Trump’s super PAC operatives, revealing that they’re trying to shift blame onto Republicans and away from Trump himself. It’s all deeply embarrassing given Trump’s constant claim that he’s giving Republicans a huge lift. We talked to Madison Andrus of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She discusses how wide the map is getting, how Trump’s cratering in putting deep red areas in play, and why Democrats are bullish about pulling off a sweep of House districts in South Texas. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.