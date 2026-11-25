The issue began last month—before Homeland Security agents raided the Minnesota Democrat’s Washington home on October 12 in an attempt to uncover evidence that her age did not match her original citizenship paperwork.

Search warrant details publicized Monday by the chief judge of the D.C. District Court, James E. Boasberg, revealed a grave error. At the time, the DOJ told the Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh—who eventually approved the warrant—that House general counsel Matthew Berry had effectively signed off on the raid by agreeing with the administration’s view of the Constitution’s speech or debate clause, insofar that lawmakers’ protections “do not extend to a member’s private residence.”

But that was “categorically false,” according to Berry. On Tuesday, Berry said that he never intended to be involved in the case, since the House general counsel’s office does not serve as criminal defense counsel. He also referred to an October 11 email he sent the department, indicating that he had informed the DOJ of his position ahead of the raid on Omar’s house.