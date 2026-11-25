DOJ Forced to Apologize for Lying About Detail in Ilhan Omar Case
The top lawyer for the House of Representatives said that Justice Department lawyers gave a “categorically false” description of his comments about the case.
A major misstep by the Justice Department has forced the nation’s top law enforcement agency to grovel before a federal judge.
An errata court filing submitted to the D.C. District Court Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro proved to be a major embarrassment for the DOJ, as the agency was forced to explicitly apologize for giving what a lawyer for the House of Representatives described as a “categorically false” assessment of his comments about the predawn raid on Representative Ilhan Omar’s home.
The issue began last month—before Homeland Security agents raided the Minnesota Democrat’s Washington home on October 12 in an attempt to uncover evidence that her age did not match her original citizenship paperwork.
Search warrant details publicized Monday by the chief judge of the D.C. District Court, James E. Boasberg, revealed a grave error. At the time, the DOJ told the Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh—who eventually approved the warrant—that House general counsel Matthew Berry had effectively signed off on the raid by agreeing with the administration’s view of the Constitution’s speech or debate clause, insofar that lawmakers’ protections “do not extend to a member’s private residence.”
But that was “categorically false,” according to Berry. On Tuesday, Berry said that he never intended to be involved in the case, since the House general counsel’s office does not serve as criminal defense counsel. He also referred to an October 11 email he sent the department, indicating that he had informed the DOJ of his position ahead of the raid on Omar’s house.
Hours later, Pirro noted in her errata that the detail “requires correction,” claiming that DOJ prosecutors had misinterpreted Berry’s phrasing.
“The United States’ counsel misunderstood that to be drawing a distinction based on Speech or Debate Clause concerns, but it was actually premised only on House equities regarding the place of a search, and the House General Counsel took no position on the scope of Speech or Debate Clause protections,” Pirro’s filing stated.