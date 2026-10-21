Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post Is Obsessed With Union-Bashing

Bezos is the executive chair of Amazon, the online shopping and cloud storage giant that he founded, and lately he’s been trying very hard to discourage labor organizing there. The company has refused to negotiate a contract with Staten Island’s JFK8, which in 2022 became the first union successfully to organize an Amazon warehouse, and it’s threatening to close a dozen New York City warehouses if Mayor Zohran Mamdani succeeds in passing a commonsense worker misclassification bill. Although Amazon lost a couple of cases at the National Labor Relations Board in June, the NLRB’s general counsel granted it a couple of highly favorable “universal settlement agreements” that were opposed by the plaintiffs. Did I mention that Amazon has sued, unsuccessfully, to establish that the NLRB is an unconstitutional body? (Elon Musk’s SpaceX, making the same argument, secured a favorable ruling in the Fifth Circuit.)

Bezos makes a great show of separating his business interests from those of The Washington Post. “I challenge you to find one instance,” Bezos wrote in 2024, “where I have prevailed upon anyone at the Post in favor of my own interests.” Indeed, as of 2024 the Post editorial board was showing little interest in union matters.

But during the first 10 months of 2026, The Washington Post has published no fewer than 11 unsigned editorials on the subject, all of them anti-labor. If Bezos hasn’t prevailed on the Post editorial board to climb onto his union-busting bandwagon—and I’m not inclined to take him at his word—maybe that’s because the Post editorial board has witnessed two opinion editors and at least half a dozen editorial writers depart since Bezos laid down the law on “personal liberties and free markets.” Perhaps those 11 union-bashing editorials merely reflect an astute observation of what the guy who writes the checks wishes his newspaper to say.