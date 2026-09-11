How Steelworkers Might Shape the Midterm Elections

I find no evidence that either Kimmitt or Shapiro is paying the slightest attention to U.S. Steel’s labor contract negotiations. My queries on this question to the Commerce department, by telephone and email, went unanswered. My queries on this question to U.S. Steel, by telephone and email, also drew no answer; the company replied only with this link to U.S. Steel’s opening bid. That leaves the Steelworkers. Hall said he hadn’t heard from Kimmitt, Shapiro, or anyone else in the Trump administration. Nor had he seen any evidence that they’re following the negotiations. “From our perspective,” Hall said of the golden share, “while it’s a nice shiny thing, it doesn’t provide the kind of commitments that these workers need and that we’re demanding…. It’s too open-ended.” For example, Hall explained, while the agreement sets yearly minimums for investments at various plants, it doesn’t stipulate which projects should get the investment. That’s left to the union to negotiate.

The most unsettling aspect of the golden share agreement is how it defines a “force majeure” (i.e., act of God) event that would free U.S. Steel from its stated obligations. Force majeure is defined in the SEC document in some typical ways—natural disasters, pandemics, war, terrorism—but also in some atypical ways—”strikes, lockouts, boycotts, picketing, labor disturbances.” A lockout is an action initiated by the employer, so conceivably U.S. Steel could void the the golden share strictures merely by executing this “act of God.” Or, the United States government could void the golden-share agreement just because a few workers had the temerity to wave protest signs. And as Bloomberg Law’s George Weycamp observed earlier this month, the golden share language does nothing to prevent U.S. Steel from shifting work to non-union plants.

Even so, the timing of these union contract negotiations is very awkward for Trump. If September 30 arrives and U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers have no deal, extensions will likely be limited to 48 hours and the airing of differences will grow more heated. Should the Trump administration remain on the sidelines, Democrats will have a powerful issue on which to campaign for working-class midterm votes. This president said he’d protect American workers, they can say, but look how he’s selling steelworkers out! Or: Trump gave U.S. Steel to a foreign corporation and we got nothing in return! Or simply: What a phony!