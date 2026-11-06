The New House Will Have Genuine Working-Class People. Will It Matter?

Across the border in Ohio, another union member, ironworker Brian Poindexter, beat Republican incumbent Max Miller in his 7th congressional district race. But the Rust Belt won’t be the only region to send workers and union members to Congress next year. New York State Assemblywoman Claire Valdez, who joined a union when she started working for Columbia University and has said her union work helped get her into politics, carried New York’s heavily Democratic 7th district with more than 83 percent of the vote. Rebecca Cooke, a waitress and small-business owner who grew up on a dairy farm and started a nonprofit to help women entrepreneurs, is projected to win Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district by just over six points, defeating an extremely MAGA opponent. Trump won her district all three times he ran for president. In Texas’s 23rd district, which encompasses Uvalde, site of a tragic 2022 school shooting, former public school teacher Katy Padilla Stout is projected to win by eight points. Former smoke jumper Sam Forstag is also projected to win Montana’s new 1st congressional district by three points.

And, of course, in the closely watched Texas and Michigan Senate races, James Talarico and Abdul El-Sayed were once union members. In Maine, fifth-generation logger Troy Jackson ended Republican Susan Collins’s three-decade career in Washington, D.C., likely defeating her by seven points. “If you’re watching this after getting home from a shift or sitting at the table wondering how you’re going to pay the next bill, I want you to hear something very clearly,” he said in his victory speech. “You are sending somebody to Washington who knows exactly what that feels like.”

These working people also owe their victories to working people. Democrats won union and nonunion households alike, but they won households with at least two members overwhelmingly, 64 to 34 percent, according to exit polls. The party won every income level, including households making under $50,000 a year by 57 to 41 percent. When it comes to the education divide, the only group Republicans won a majority of were voters who had only a high school education. It was also a win for representation: About half the country is working class, but only 5 percent of members of Congress are.