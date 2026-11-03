How Badly Will the AfD Email Hack Hurt the German Far Right?

The emails that German media have reported on thus far involve things that were already known about the party: widespread racist and neo-Nazi views among its membership; a 2017 campaign finance scandal involving co-leader Alice Weidel; and a junket by several members to Syria in 2018. But what stands out is that the emails contradict what party officials have said publicly about these matters. So, in addition to the likelihood that these emails will keep journalists busy for a while, they have also attracted attention from the Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz, or BfV, the German domestic intelligence agency that already classifies the party as right-wing extremist.

The party did not respond to requests for comment. In an October 21 press release, the AfD confirmed the hack and said it would work with authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable. It said it would not respond to press inquiries as to whether specific content is genuine or fabricated and added that it has “already identified several concerning forgeries.” However, it did not identify what these alleged forgeries were and—showing the party’s apparent unfamiliarity with the “Streisand effect”—requested that journalists “refrain from using or disseminating any content linked to this data theft.”

Among said contents are multiple emails containing racial slurs and Nazi language, including a Christmas card with a swastika and “Heil Hitler.” This is probably the least surprising aspect of the emails for a party with a well-known track record of racism and nudge-wink Nazism.