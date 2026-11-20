Trump at the “Summit”: One of His Dumbest Moments in the Last 10 Years
Donald Trump has had a lot of cynical moments throughout his presidency. But his opening remarks at his “trilat” with Putin and Xi may take the gold.
One of the most maddening things about Donald Trump over these last 10 or so years is his patented combination of cynicism and stupidity, which can actually come off to people who don’t know any better as sincerity. That is, he says things that sort of sound like common sense to your average uninformed person, but they are one thousand percent false. Still, millions of people believe him. In turn, it just destroys any attempt to have any kind of serious political debate. This may be the single worst thing he’s done to the country, which I know is saying something, but hear me out.
Take the Iran war. This totally unnecessary conflict is one of the most hideous things an American president has ever done: just starting a war out of nowhere on a Saturday morning. As he launched it, he fished around for various justifications. Finally, he settled on “Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.” To your average uninformed person, that surely sounds right. Of course Iran can’t develop a nuclear arsenal, so maybe he had to do this.
The part that Trump leaves out—and that he depends on the vast majority of the American public not knowing—is that Iran was close to nuclear capability only because Trump tore up the Obama-era JCPOA. But what percentage of Americans knows this? Twenty, thirty? In this way, Trump depends on the ignorance of most people to justify his actions. This is a less brutal form of fascism than throwing people in detention camps, but it’s fascism all the same—the manipulation of simplistic, fact-free mass sentiment toward antidemocratic ends.
I think of this because he did it again this week at his absurd “summit” in China with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. In his opening remarks, he argued—and no doubt this was cast as unique bravery on Fox and Newsmax—that the three leaders should summon the rare courage to reduce their nuclear arsenals, and that doing so would render them uniquely selfless leaders in world history. “It’s quite frankly a very hard thing to do,” Trump said. “Because once you have the nuclear weapons, it’s very hard not to have them. It’s very hard to give them up.… It’s the way life works. Thousands of weapons, and you’re supposed to give them up?”
Again—to your average person who through no fault of their own doesn’t know anything about nuclear arsenals—which is to say, most people—this sounds like it makes sense. Of course. Who would give up a nuclear weapon, having secured it? No real man, that’s for sure.
But the actual facts of the matter are, well, just a little different. The United States and Russia (and the Soviet Union before) have spent the better part of the last half-century dismantling nuclear weapons. Yes, dismantling. By the thousands.
Since 1967, when America’s nuclear arsenal peaked at 31,255 weapons, we have destroyed 27,507 nuclear weapons, down to the current total of 3,748. This is an 88 percent reduction in the stockpile. With three or four exceptions, we have dismantled nuclear weapons—a few dozen to a few thousand—nearly every year since 1967. Russia today has an estimated 4,400 nuclear weapons. At its peak in 1986, the Soviet Union had around 40,000 such weapons. It, too, has been dismantling weapons nearly every year for the last 40 years.
This happened even during Trump’s own first presidency! In 2017, America’s nuclear arsenal consisted of 3,822 weapons. By 2021, when Trump left office, that arsenal stood at 3,713—a reduction of 109 weapons.
Does Trump even know that this happened under his watch? Presidents get these reports. But of course, they’re supposed to read them. We have plenty of reason to think he has no idea—and certainly has no idea that the U.S. nuclear arsenal is about 10 percent of what it was at the height of the Cold War.
But off he goes to this bogus summit, touting the idea that reducing nuclear arsenals would be some unprecedented and amazing thing. China, by the way, has an estimated 620 nuclear weapons, which is presumably enough to turn the planet into a wasteland but is nothing compared to the U.S. and Russian arsenals. And this daft, ahistorical notion ended up in his opening remarks—remarks that in normal presidencies are vetted two dozen times over by the various stakeholding agencies. Could no one tell him, “Er, Mr. President, in fact, we have engaged in substantial reduction of …” Worse yet, maybe someone did.
I’ll grant you there are bigger things to worry about with respect to this summit. By public appearances, there seems to have been no purpose to it. Trump hugged Xi and glad-handed Putin. He called them his “friends.” From what we Americans could see, it was just another empty-calorie Trump circus show, where he got to hang out with murderers with whom he feels a kinship in fancy digs and eat good food in fancy surroundings.
We don’t know what was said behind closed doors. There is plenty of reason to worry about that. As the “trilat” ended, European leaders were meeting in Berlin to discuss Ukraine. Trump phoned into that meeting to tell them they’re throwing good money after bad in supporting Ukraine. U.S. officials scurried to clarify to reporters that, no, Trump wasn’t saying Europe should give up on Ukraine. He was merely emphasizing that “everyone should all be striving for peace because it will save lives and money that can be invested in our countries’ own defenses and prosperity.” That would be the peace he’s 668 days late in securing.
It’s impossible to imagine that any of the world leaders gathered in Berlin took Trump seriously. He lives in his own fantasy world. He shames the United States of America by sitting at a table with two of the world’s worst dictators and acting like they’re buds.
And his gibberish about nuclear arsenals, while maybe not the worst aspect of this summit, seems to me the most symbolic of everything about him that has so corroded our political discourse. Long-established facts are no longer facts. They’re fake news or socialistic drivel. It’s like having to argue over whether the ocean is wet. And it’ll never end.