In addition to being a megadonor, Musk is a mega federal contractor, largely through his aerospace company, SpaceX. According to a new report by Democracy Defenders Action, a nonprofit legal group co-founded by Norm Eisen (co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment), Musk has “won at least $10 billion in contracts since he left the government.” That was a mere 17 months ago, amid a heavily publicized feud with the president. That $10 billion is actually in addition to the $38 billion that Musk suckled from the federal teat before 2025, and it doesn’t count the $6.3 billion that Musk extracted while he was running Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE was supposed to cut government spending, but instead it ran up a bill of $517 billion, not counting the $6.3 billion in federal contracts Musk pocketed at the same time, nor the $10 billion Musk pocketed later. With enemies like this, who needs friends?

It’s hard to imagine a more extreme example of the sort of chicanery that Congress thought it banned way back in 1940. “Those who are making money out of government contracts,” said Virginia Senator Harry Byrd, who sponsored the measure as an amendment to the 1939 Hatch Act, should not make campaign contributions because these “may be considered in some instances as bribery in order to secure governmental contracts.” Congress strengthened the ban after the Watergate scandal revealed that Nixon campaign officials had a hand in awarding architectural and engineering design contracts from the General Services Administration. The ban was upheld by the D.C. Circuit as recently as 2015.

Musk invested $736 million in the second Trump administration and got back $16.3 billion, a return of 2,200 percent. So why isn’t the guy in jail? Because when the contractor in question is a corporation, as it nearly always is, the corporation’s officers, directors, major shareholders, and political action committees remain free to spend on federal elections. In addition, the ban does not cover unlimited so-called “independent expenditures” by super PACs such as Musk’s America PAC, which accounts for about half of Musk’s expenditures. These are loopholes through which you can drive a Nicolas Tractomas TR 10x10 D100.