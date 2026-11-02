Are MAHA’s Contradictions Finally Ripping It Apart?

MAHA’s highest-profile members, at least, don’t seem eager to turn their backs on Republicans. Honeycutt spoke with Kennedy at a recent campaign rally in Iowa last week. At the same event, she posed for a photo with MAHA stalwart Calley Means, who resigned as Kennedy’s senior advisor last week, reportedly over frustrations with the pace of progress. The Secretary’s own attempts at campaigning have been something of a mix bag. While stumping for Michigan Senate hopeful Mike Rogers, Kennedy’s remarks devolved into a racist screed against Muslims. Last month’s MAHA Summit, headlined by anti-mortality guru Bryan Johnson, offered a dour picture of the movement. The event was organized by the nonprofit MAHA Center, which just so happens to be run by Robert F. Kennedy’s longtime publisher, Tony Lyons. The laundry list of corporations that funded the conference, including Wal-Mart, aren’t known for their health bona fides. Sponsors like Hims & Hers—best known for marketing GLP-1s, anti-depressants, and finasteride to insecure, aging millennials—obviously stand to profit from the Trump administration’s deregulatory agenda.

Alarmed by this spectacle, the Heritage Foundation’s Jennifer Galardi cautioned MAHA to steer away from the “dystopian religion” embodied in Johnson’s half-baked pitch to “reimagine human nature” and transcend death. MAHA’s path forward, she argued, should be paved instead by “those who believe that freedom is not found by removing all limitations, but through embracing struggle, pain, and even death to grow, change, and become the image bearers of Christ.”

It’s easy to feel flummoxed by MAHA’s continued, albeit increasingly critical, support for Republican politicians: Isn’t it obvious that a party supported so heavily by polluters will not be the party that also reins them in? But Galardi’s warning—from an institution that’s long led the way in letting companies run the government—offers some grounds for hope. Democratic candidates that really do want to take on petrochemicals producers, Big Pharma, and corporate agriculture can welcome MAHA rank-and-filers with legitimate concerns about their health, who are fed up with right-wing leaders who’ve sold them out to Dow and Bayer. That doesn’t have to mean indulging every fringe belief of self-identified Republicans and MAGA voters within a fringe, inchoate movement.