Trump Presidency on Life Support after Blue Tsunami’s Reach Shocks GOP

In a stunning series of outcomes, Democrats won control of the House and Senate on Tuesday. They’re projected to take control of at least 244 House seats, per NBC, and as of now, they’ve flipped Senate seats in South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, and Maine. That means they’ll control at least 54 seats. But what also makes these results stunning is how Democrats captured a lot of new territory in places they’ve long struggled to reach. They made huge inroads into the South, won a Senate seat in the Great Plains, and reached deep into the parts of the Midwest that we all thought Trump had turned permanently red. We talked to New Republic editor Michael Tomasky about all of it. We discuss how Trump brought his party to this disastrous moment, how these Democratic gains will alter our political geography, what this all portends for JD Vance, how a new Democratic Party may be coming into being, and how it will handle a severely diminished Trump next year. Listen to this episode here.