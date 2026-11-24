Chris Van Hollen Gets Huge Push From Major Celebrities
Several famous Democratic donors wrote a letter supporting the Maryland senator over Chuck Schumer.
Chuck Schumer has lost Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro.
A group of about 35 celebrities and donors released a letter on Tuesday calling for Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, not New York Senator Schumer, to lead the party as Senate Majority leader. The signees include Fonda, De Niro, Chelsea Handler, Marisa Tomei, Padma Lakshmi, former BlackRock executive Morris Pearl, The Vagina Monologues writer V, and Veep creator David Mandel.
“This is an opportunity. This is a window,” Handler told The New York Times. “We need to, like, get the ball and run with it. And I don’t believe that Chuck Schumer is going to do that.”
“Americans voted for the change necessary to fight the corruption, cruelty and policies of Trump and his Epstein-class cronies,” De Niro wrote in a statement. “That’s why I’m supporting change in Senate leadership… [Senator Van Hollen is] a fierce fighter.”
The letter also called for a transparent, open-door vote for the leadership.
“The Senate Democratic leader will be chosen behind closed doors, by secret ballot,” the letter read. “No senator will ever have to tell voters, or us, how they voted. We believe a decision this consequential deserves public accountability.”
“The Senate Democratic leader will be chosen behind closed doors, by secret ballot,” the letter read. “No senator will ever have to tell voters, or us, how they voted. We believe a decision this consequential deserves public accountability.”
Calls for Van Hollen to replace Schumer—who is still presumed to be in the lead for the leadership—have spiked post-midterms, as voters, donors, and colleagues point to Schumer’s loyalty to AIPAC, Israel,corporate PACs, his commitment to moderation (perhaps best displayed in his refusal to endorse New York’s Democratic Socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani), and his old age (76) as reasons to choose Van Hollen. The Maryland senator has carved out a reputation for progressive stands in Trump’s second tenure, as Handler pointed to his trip to El Salvador on behalf of the wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Senators Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley, and Elissa Slotkin, as well as Senators-elect Peggy Flanagan and Abdul El-Sayed, have all come out against Schumer.
The vote to decide who will lead Senate Democrats is scheduled for December 1.