“This is an opportunity. This is a window,” Handler told The New York Times. “We need to, like, get the ball and run with it. And I don’t believe that Chuck Schumer is going to do that.”

“Americans voted for the change necessary to fight the corruption, cruelty and policies of Trump and his Epstein-class cronies,” De Niro wrote in a statement. “That’s why I’m supporting change in Senate leadership… [Senator Van Hollen is] a fierce fighter.”

The letter also called for a transparent, open-door vote for the leadership.