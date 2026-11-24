Senate Republicans, Led By Thune, Are Sticking With Trump
Not much is going to change, even after a historic election loss.
Future Republican Senate Minority Leader John Thune is prepared to “rebuild” his party while carrying out the Trump administration agenda that lost it the midterms.
“We got our butts kicked, and you’ve got to learn from that and rebuild and get better,” the South Dakota senator said in an interview with Semafor, released Tuesday, referring to the GOP’s midterm election losses. “We’ve got a governing coalition out there waiting to happen, but we’ve got to start talking to them.”
Thune hinted that the new Republican Senate might be more keen on reining in the president’s new failed forever war in Iran.
“Most of our members have tried to give the president a lot of latitude on managing the situation in Iran … but that’s I think an issue where people are probably going to be more inclined going forward to maybe have their own position on it,” he said.
While Thune has feuded with Trump in the past—particularly on the passage of the SAVE America Act—his seriousness about ending the war remains to be seen. Last week, Senate Republicans still voted to block a war powers resolution to force Trump to end the conflict with Iran or seek Congress’s permission.
Besides that, Thune’s new plan seems to be eerily similar to the old one. He wants to keep work requirements for Medicaid, has no problem with 93-year old Senator Chuck Grassley running again, and has no intention of working across the aisle on anything other than AI regulation—even as he has the opportunity to pull the party back from the MAGA era.