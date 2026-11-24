Thune hinted that the new Republican Senate might be more keen on reining in the president’s new failed forever war in Iran.

“Most of our members have tried to give the president a lot of latitude on managing the situation in Iran … but that’s I think an issue where people are probably going to be more inclined going forward to maybe have their own position on it,” he said.

While Thune has feuded with Trump in the past—particularly on the passage of the SAVE America Act—his seriousness about ending the war remains to be seen. Last week, Senate Republicans still voted to block a war powers resolution to force Trump to end the conflict with Iran or seek Congress’s permission.